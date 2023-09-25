FlexPoint Launches to Revolutionize Payments for Managed Service Providers and the Businesses They Serve

Announces launch of the FlexPoint payments platform supported by GreatAmerica Financial Services® to Offer a Complete Suite of Financial Solutions for MSPs in a Single Platform, and $2.4M in Funding





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FlexPoint, a payments automation platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and the businesses they serve, today announced its public launch with GreatAmerica Financial Services along with an initial round of funding. Founded in 2022, FlexPoint has rapidly grown to power the payments for hundreds of MSPs and their business clients.

FlexPoint solves the biggest problem for MSPs – cash flow. With FlexPoint’s payment automation platform, MSPs can increase visibility into their cash flow and save time on manual processes all while providing their business clients with an exceptional client experience. MSPs and their business clients can also seamlessly get access to capital to grow their business.

“MSPs are the catalyst for digital transformation. Yet when it comes to payments, MSPs are stuck dealing with manual and time-consuming processes,” said Victor Lopez, Co-Founder and CEO at FlexPoint. “FlexPoint makes payments simple and cash flow easier to manage for MSPs and their business clients. We are excited to build a payments solution that MSPs and their business clients can trust.”

“The lack of access to capital was a huge barrier to growth. By partnering with FlexPoint, not only did I receive the capital I needed to grow my business, but my clients now have an easy way to pay,” said Patrick Kemp, Co-Founder at Loud and Clear Communications. “FlexPoint has removed all of the friction from getting paid – my cash flow has never been better.”

Together with the launch, FlexPoint announced a strategic program with GreatAmerica Financial Services, a $2.8 billion company with life-to-date finance originations of over $15 billion. Complementing its full suite of payment and working capital solutions, FlexPoint will now seamlessly offer long-term financing through its platform, powered by GreatAmerica.

“GreatAmerica has been serving the MSP community for over 30 years, providing financing solutions to differentiate, drive sales, and improve customer retention,” said Corey Kerns, VP and General Manager, Connected Technology Group at GreatAmerica. “GreatAmerica is excited to work with FlexPoint to make it easier to offer financing. This will allow FlexPoint customers to seamlessly provide financing quotes in the 12-60 month ranges and submit credit applications.”

FlexPoint also announced a $2.4M investment led by Garuda Ventures, with participation from Far Out Ventures, Techstars, Cascade Seed Fund, and Lorimer Ventures as well as industry veterans including founders and executives from ConnectWise, NinjaOne, CyberFox, Rewst, Empath Cyber, and LifeCycle Insights.

“The market has been demanding a platform like FlexPoint for years and the opportunity to serve the MSP market has never been greater,” said Rishi Taparia, Co-Founder and General Partner at Garuda Ventures. “We’re excited to back Victor, Sam, and team, and help build the next category defining MSP focused software solution.”

“Our team is dedicated to building a lasting business that serves the MSP community for years to come,” said Sam Kushner, Co-Founder at FlexPoint. “Payments have been a massive pain point for MSPs and we are thrilled to have the support of our MSP partners, investors, and individuals who have helped shape the MSP market into what it is today. We are excited for our next phase of growth and continuing to provide MSPs with innovative solutions.”

For more information, please visit getflexpoint.com.

About FlexPoint

Founded in 2022, FlexPoint is a payments platform purpose built for managed service providers (MSPs). Through robust automations and deep integrations, FlexPoint makes payments simple and cash flow perfect for MSPs and their business clients. Learn more at getflexpoint.com.

About GreatAmerica Financial Services®

GreatAmerica is the largest independent, family-owned national commercial equipment finance company in the U.S. and is dedicated to helping manufacturers, vendors, and dealers be more successful and keep their customers for a lifetime. A $2.8+ billion company with life-to-date finance originations of $15.6 billion, GreatAmerica was established in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1992 and has a staff of over 730 employees with offices in Iowa, Georgia, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition to financing, GreatAmerica offers innovative non-financial services to help our customers grow. www.greatamerica.com

