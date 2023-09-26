Immunovant to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Report Initial IMVT-1402 Phase 1 Results on September 26, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will report initial IMVT-1402 Phase 1 results on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance here. To access the live and archived webcast, please visit Immunovant’s website at https://www.immunovant.com/investors/news-events . The archived webcast will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com .

