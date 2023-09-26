Immunovant to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Report Initial IMVT-1402 Phase 1 Results on September 26, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will report initial IMVT-1402 Phase 1 results on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance here. To access the live and archived webcast, please visit Immunovant’s website at https://www.immunovant.com/investors/news-events. The archived webcast will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Immunovant, Inc.
Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com

Contact:
Chau Cheng, PhD, MBA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Immunovant, Inc.
[email protected]

