IN8bio Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Newly Granted Global Patents

Newly granted patents expand the use of the DeltEx Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) platform to encompass Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs).

Broadens IN8bio’s foundational intellectual property (IP) for its proprietary DeltEx DRI platform which covers the use of any genetic modification that conveys chemotherapy resistance in gamma-delta T cells, as well as natural killer (NK) cells.

IN8bio now holds 19 total granted U.S. and international patents, and numerous pending patent applications.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced significant updates to its foundational IP portfolio. The company was recently granted patents around the world that cover use of the combination of its proprietary DeltEx DRI platform with CAR-T and CPI’s.

IN8bio’s DRI platform uses genetic engineering to empower gamma-delta T cells with resistance to the killing effects of chemotherapy enabling them to be more effective at killing cancer cells. This innovative approach allows synergistic combinations with standard-of-care chemotherapy regimens to strengthen the immune response and broadly eliminate cancer cells. The technology covered by the newly granted patents enhance the therapeutic potential of DRI cells by enabling their integration with CAR-T technology and CPIs, thereby bolstering the potential effectiveness of the drug therapy against solid tumor cancers.

William Ho, CEO and co-founder of IN8bio, stated, “Establishing a robust IP foundation is pivotal to the successful growth and expansion of our business. Our proprietary DRI technology, which generates chemotherapy-resistant cells, allows for the synergistic combination with front-line chemotherapies to break down barriers preventing a robust immune response. Our technology, supported by these newly granted patents opens avenues for expanding the application of these cells in conjunction with CAR-T technologies and checkpoint inhibitors to advance the fight against cancer. By harnessing these cells, we can bring cell therapy to the forefront of treatment options and offer new hope towards realizing our mission of achieving ‘Cancer Zero,’ our goal of pursuing the safe eradication of all tumor cells in patients fighting cancer.”

IN8bio’s DRI platform has enabled a deep pipeline of product candidates. The Company has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT05664243) of a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell therapy, INB-400, targeting newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). The trial, cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2022, will be conducted at multiple centers across the United States and is open for enrollment. IN8bio is also conducting Phase 1 clinical trials of INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Clinical updates in both programs are expected to be presented at major medical meetings this fall.

IN8bio boasts a strong IP portfolio of granted patents encompassing the DRI, CAR-T and HSCT families, with multiple additional applications pending globally to further expand its patent portfolio and IP position.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio is initiating INB-400, a company-sponsored multi-center Phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, which received IND clearance in late 2022. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other hematological and solid tumor cancers. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and continued progress and success of our preclinical and clinical trials and programs and product candidates; IN8bio’s success in pending and future patent applications; the timing of initiation, progress and scope of clinical trials; the synergistic potential of DeltEx gamma-delta T cells and chemotherapy to target solid tumors; the therapeutic potential of DRI cells integrated with CAR-T technology and CPIs; IN8bio’s progress towards and achievement of its goal of “Cancer Zero”; and IN8bio’s ability to achieve anticipated milestones, including expected data readouts from its trials, enrollment of additional patients in its clinical trials, advancement of clinical development plans and to develop new preclinical programs. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment and follow-up, as well as IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other factors are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 10, 2023, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

