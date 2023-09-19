Incenter Expands Mission to Serve Broader Banking and Lending Industry

New C-Suite Hires Bolster Leadership Roster

Since 2016, Incenter has offered a host of processing services and innovative fintech solutions that enable participants across the mortgage industry—national and regional banks, credit unions, servicers, investors and asset managers—to maximize operational and financial performance.

Now, just two months after a buyout from Finance of America, Pasceri has brought on new C-suite leaders whose roles and backgrounds indicate the company’s go-forward growth strategy.

“Nothing demonstrates confidence in Incenter’s potential more than our leadership team’s recent investment in the company,” stated Pasceri. “Now that we have full control over our destiny, we are adding senior-level hires and building out service lines for delivering the Incenter promise to a broader range of depository and lending customers.”

Incenter’s new executive leaders are:

JB Long, Chief Revenue Officer, Incenter and the new President of Incenter Mortgage Advisors, and a former long-time executive with EverBank and TIAA Bank.

Steve Winnie, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer who previously led Incenter’s CampusDoor business unit.

Frederick (Fred) Baiz, Chief Technology Officer, Incenter and the founder of IT consulting and services firm Boomtown CIO.

In addition to their assigned roles, the new team has already begun working with the Incenter division leaders to buttress their operations, align new product development with evolving market opportunities and grow new client engagements leveraging the national business development team’s successful enterprise business reviews.

More information is available at incenterls.com.

About Incenter Lender Services

Incenter Lender Services is a family of companies committed to helping lending and depository institutions maximize their financial and operational performance and leverage new pathways to growth. Incenter’s services and innovative fintech offerings include capital markets, loan diligence, student lending, insurance, property tax, and marketing solutions. More information is available at incenterls.com.

