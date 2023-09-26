Introducing WEVO Pulse, an AI-based UX analysis tool that delivers instant user insights 100 times faster than existing tools

WEVO Pulse provides product, marketing, and design teams feedback in cases they never had time for before, enabling them to delight customers and accelerate business growth.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEVO, the next-gen user experience (UX) research platform, today introduced WEVO Pulse, an AI-based UX analysis tool that revolutionizes the UX research market. WEVO Pulse combines generative AI and data from WEVO’s over 1 million user research participants to create instant, detailed insight about user needs and sentiment.





WEVO Pulse enables product, marketing, and design teams to quickly “take a pulse” of a user experience and review its strengths and weaknesses without the cost and resources needed for a full user study. With WEVO Pulse, teams can get valuable feedback at every step of the design process. It seamlessly supports lean development cycles, enabling teams to deliver more impactful results faster.

“WEVO Pulse is a breakthrough in UX testing because it allows product, marketing, and design teams to rapidly and cost-effectively test digital designs, products, and campaigns instantly at every step of the design process. Rather than waiting days for results from research involving panels, Pulse combines insights gained from over 1 million human participants with patterns recognized by artificial intelligence,” said Nitzan Shaer, CEO and co-founder of WEVO. “This innovation is a major step in delivering on our mission of helping create user experiences that delight all people.”

WEVO Pulse is not intended to replace traditional user research. Instead, it is intended to complement it. When the stakes are very high, WEVO recommends leveraging WEVO Pro. While still faster and easier than traditional UX research tools, WEVO Pro relies on 120 human participants to create higher confidence insights related to behavior and sentiment.

“WEVO Pulse has already sparked deep interest across Accenture Song. Our current beta testing of the platform has outperformed expectations week over week providing stimulus for further directional human investigation at the speed of query. We are able to just ‘take a pulse’ and see fully formed insights within five minutes,” said Gillian Salerno-Rebic, manager, experience strategy, UX research practice lead.

WEVO Pulse includes:

Key findings: Insights into what is working and what can be improved.

Insights into what is working and what can be improved. Sentiment map: Insights on specific areas of a page. Users can see how each finding is connected to a specific part of the asset.

Insights on specific areas of a page. Users can see how each finding is connected to a specific part of the asset. Audience customization: WEVO Pulse enables users to specify the exact audience or personas they are targeting, thus ensuring the insights are tailored to their audience.

WEVO Pulse enables users to specify the exact audience or personas they are targeting, thus ensuring the insights are tailored to their audience. Interactive engagement and custom questions: Users can ask the system any research question they have, such as questions they would typically ask the target audience.

Generative AI is already transforming design and content creation. With artificial intelligence, more creative ideas can be generated faster, which means that more creative ideas require validation. In a survey of 1,014 consumers conducted for WEVO by Propeller Insights, 90% believe that it is somewhat to extremely important for content and designs created by generative AI to appeal to specific and diverse customers. WEVO Pulse helps teams to uncover the needs of diverse audiences and address them by leveraging a data set of over 1 million human participants.

About WEVO

WEVO is a UX research platform that enables product, marketing, and design teams to uncover reliable user insights effortlessly. In a fraction of the time of typical user research tools, teams can receive scores, benchmarks, and synthesized insights about user experiences, enabling teams to build better customer experiences faster.

