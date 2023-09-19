IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 37 – 2023
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|154
|121.41
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|89
|122.50
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,357
|121.25
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,600
|126.42
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|43
|127.30
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,557
|126.62
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|74
|129.40
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|7
|128.90
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,419
|128.36
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|88
|128.60
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,512
|129.41
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|7,900
|126.41
Attachment