IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 37 – 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/09/2023 FR0010259150 154 121.41 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/09/2023 FR0010259150 89 122.50 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,357 121.25 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,600 126.42 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/09/2023 FR0010259150 43 127.30 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,557 126.62 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/09/2023 FR0010259150 74 129.40 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/09/2023 FR0010259150 7 128.90 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,419 128.36 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/09/2023 FR0010259150 88 128.60 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,512 129.41 XPAR
             
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 7,900 126.41  

