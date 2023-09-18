LAPIX Therapeutics Inc. Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for its Treg-expanding Tim3/4 Agonist LPX-TI641 to Treat Multiple Sclerosis

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LAPIX Therapeutics, Inc. (“LAPIX”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, orally bioavailable immune system restoration therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has received clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for its first-in-class, immune tolerance restoration small molecule, LPX-TI641, for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS). The clinical trial is expected to begin dosing in 4Q 2023.

“We believe in empowering and restoring the immune system to fight disease and the FDA clearance of our IND application for LPX-TI641 represents momentum in our technology and scientific approach,” said Anas M. Fathallah, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of LAPIX. “We are excited to begin our first-in-human clinical study evaluating LPX-TI641 and its potential to be a first of its kind non-immune suppressive therapeutic option for autoimmune diseases.”

The Phase 1 trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of LPX-TI641 in healthy subjects after a single ascending dose. Data from the Phase 1 study along with LPX-TI641’s antigen-agnostic versatility could allow for the rapid pivot to other autoimmune indications such as rheumatoid arthritis.

“We aspire to transform how the medical field treats patients diagnosed with serious and complex immune diseases and we are deeply committed to helping as many people as possible,” added Dr. Fathallah. “Our antigen-agnostic immune tolerance restoration approach centered on developing Tim (T-cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain) agonists, along with our in-depth knowledge of immunology and immune tolerance are the keys to unlocking transformative therapies for patients with additional consideration for their quality of life.”

About LPX-TI641

LPX-TI641 is an investigational, novel, and proprietary orally bioavailable small molecule T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-containing protein (TIM) 3/4 receptor agonist. The TIM family of receptors play an important role in autoimmunity. LPX-TI641’s primary pharmacology is the upregulation of Foxp3+/DC4+ T-cells (T-regs) and of Tim1+/CD25+/CD19+ (B-regs) and inhibition/downregulation of Th17. The combined effects of LPX-TI641’s pharmacology is to allow the adaptive immune system to re-establish self-tolerance (T-reg/Th17 balance and B-regs) without affecting the innate immune system. The efficacy of LPX-TI641 versus standards of care has been evaluated in several animal models of MS and those models have shown favorable efficacy of LPX-TI641 in treatment escalation and treatment induction/maintenance paradigms mimicking current clinical management paradigms of MS without inducing neutropenia or lymphocytopenia. It is currently under development for neuro-autoimmune indications such as MS, with the intent to expand into rheumatoid arthritis amongst other autoimmune conditions.

About LAPIX Therapeutics

LAPIX Therapeutics Inc. is a Boston, MA-based company in the biopharma sector, focused on developing novel, orally bioavailable immune system restoration therapies, including immune tolerance restoration therapy for autoimmune diseases, immune tolerance induction therapies for gene therapy, and immune function restoration therapies for oncology. To learn more, visit www.lapix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Anas M. Fathallah, Ph.D.

CEO and Co-Founder

[email protected]