Redline Plumbing LLC (702-935-4465) announces updates to its preventive maintenance and emergency plumbing response services for clients in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2023) – Redline Plumbing LLC’s newly announced preventive maintenance plumbing services for gas and water systems cover inspections, service, installation, and repair. The contractors serve both residential and commercial clients in the Las Vegas area.

Details are available https://redlineplumbing-lv.com/.

Las Vegas Redline Plumbing Announces Maintenance & Emergency Repair Services

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/181101_d1b31643a4806950_001full.jpg

Following the announcement, local clients can benefit from a wider range of maintenance and repair services, including hydrostatic pressure testing for leak detection, water pressure valve replacement, water filtration system maintenance, faucet updates and replacements, water manifold maintenance, water heater servicing, and sewer line and drain cleaning. Same-day quotes and online bookings are available for all these services.

Redline Plumbing’s technicians can now install and repair all kinds of water heaters – standard, tankless, gas, and electric systems. They recommend an anode rod replacement every two to three years for superior water heater tank longevity.

As part of the newly announced emergency services, the technicians can remove clogs and back-ups in sewer lines and drains caused by gradual debris and grease accumulation. Redline Plumbing offers hydro-jet drain cleaning, which works by building up as much as 4,000 pounds per square inch of water pressure and then releasing it through a high-pressure jetting nozzle into the clogged pipe.

This latest drain cleaning service is suitable for homeowners, business owners, and industrial and municipal establishments. It is a fast, efficient, and cost-effective cleaning methodology, as it serves to keep pipes and drains clean over the long term, explains the company.

Redline Plumbing LLC is a professional plumbing service, installation, and repair provider that specializes in diagnosing high water bills and leak detection. Following the recent update, the company offers an expanded range of services that can help households or businesses lower their water bills. The company offers both new and retrofit installations, including toilet, bathtub, water heater, and water installations; faucet and sink replacement; and more.

Interested parties can learn more at https://redlineplumbing-lv.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: Kurt Gross

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Redline Plumbing LLC

Address: 5828 Spring Mountain Rd. Suite 305 , Las Vegas, NV 89146, United States

Website: https://redlineplumbing-lv.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181101