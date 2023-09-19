Manufacturers Bank Appoints Olga Tsokova as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manufacturers Bank, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Americas Holding Inc., a member of the SMBC Group, announced today the appointment of Olga Tsokova as Chief Financial Officer.









A Managing Director, Ms. Tsokova will lead the buildout of a strategic finance framework for the bank that incorporates short- and long-term funding needs, investments, cash flows, profitability, and financial position to meet business objectives. She will report to Sander Pruijs, President of Manufacturers Bank, and Rick Davison, SMBC U.S. CFO and CFO of SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc., and serve as a member of the Manufacturers Bank Management Committee.

Mr. Pruijs said, “Olga’s experience leading finance innovation and system integrations will be a major driver in the future success of the bank. Her financial knowledge and expertise will support our ongoing strategic initiatives to grow the commercial banking business and successfully market Jenius Bank – our new digital banking division – while aligning more closely with our parent company, SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc.”

“It is an exciting time to join Manufacturers Bank and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and colleagues across the organization to build a best-in-class finance and accounting infrastructure as part of these strategic initiatives,” Ms. Tsokova said. “Streamlining our systems and processes to increase our client centricity allows us to focus on solutions to help achieve their financial goals.”

Before joining Manufacturers Bank, Ms. Tsokova served as Executive Vice President, Deputy CFO and Chief Accounting Officer at First Republic Bank (currently part of JPMorgan Chase), where she oversaw the bank’s financial operations with direct supervision of accounting. Prior to that, she held senior positions in finance and accounting at City National Bank and Ernst & Young.

About Manufacturers Bank

Founded in 1962, Manufacturers Bank is a California state-chartered commercial bank based in Los Angeles and is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc. (SMBCAH), a member of SMBC Group. Manufacturers Bank serves the specialized needs of middle-market businesses, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, importers, exporters, and service companies. For more information, please visit www.manufacturersbank.com.

