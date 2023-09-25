New Campaign from Arcutis Aims to Educate, Raise Awareness, and Provide Encouragement for Those Living with Seborrheic Dermatitis

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT), an early commercial-stage company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the launch of an educational campaign designed to elevate understanding, connection, and encouragement for those living with seborrheic dermatitis, or Seb Derm for short. The campaign, Clearing Up Seb Derm, features expert advice from leading dermatologists and personal stories from individuals living with seborrheic dermatitis.

Clearing Up Seb Derm sheds light on the lack of information and understanding of seborrheic dermatitis, and how this condition has an impact beyond the skin, affecting people’s everyday lives. The campaign also aims to raise awareness that Seb Derm symptoms can vary from person to person, may look different across body areas and skin tones, and can sometimes be confused with other skin conditions.

“Seborrheic dermatitis is a common inflammatory skin condition that affects an estimated 10 million Americans. Seborrheic dermatitis can affect anyone, and for Black/African Americans patients, it is the third most common skin condition seen in the dermatology clinic,” said Andrew Alexis, M.D., Vice-Chair for Diversity and Inclusion for the Department of Dermatology and Dermatologist at Weill Cornell Medicine, who serves as a consultant for Arcutis Biotherapeutics. “In richly pigmented skin, seborrheic dermatitis can present differently than in lightly pigmented skin. For example, patients with skin of color often present with lighter colored patches on the cheeks, eyebrows, or hairline with or without visible redness or scaling. This campaign can help raise awareness and understanding of Seb Derm across various skin types.”

Many people with Seb Derm report that the condition has a significant impact on their appearance, personal hygiene routine, anxiety levels, embarrassment, clothing choices, and quality of sleep. Despite the significant impact on a person’s life, a 2022 online Harris Poll survey of over 300 adults living with Seb Derm showed that 63% of people didn’t think their symptoms were severe enough to warrant medical attention.

“There is a common misconception that Seb Derm is a hygiene issue, but in actuality, it’s a real medical condition that can significantly impact an individual’s quality of life. People who experience seborrheic dermatitis are often reluctant and embarrassed to discuss their symptoms and to seek care,” said Geeta Yadav, M.D., and Founder of FACET Dermatology. “The survey found that on average, it takes individuals 3.6 years from the appearance of symptoms to visit a healthcare provider. We have options to help individuals with Seb Derm, but the first step is to visit a healthcare provider who can provide a clinical diagnosis and treatment plan.”

As someone living with Seb Derm, Christina Sims understands the embarrassment this skin condition can cause, and wants people to remember they’re not alone.

“I waited about six months before I went to see my dermatologist about my symptoms because I could not find information online. After my diagnosis, I felt so alone and embarrassed. Through sharing my story online, I was able to find and connect with other people experiencing the same thing,” said Christina, a personal brand and marketing strategist, and entrepreneur. “That’s why I’ve partnered with Arcutis for this campaign. We aim to provide educational resources about Seb Derm so people can feel empowered to see their healthcare provider sooner, as well as encourage those suffering from Seb Derm to connect with each other through a site specifically designed to help build a sense of community.”

“Seb Derm is a highly visible skin condition, and often appears on the face, where it’s difficult to hide symptoms like flaking and redness. The associated social stigma that comes with Seb Derm is an added challenge for individuals to take the initiative to seek diagnosis and care,” said Patrick Burnett, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Chief Medical Officer at Arcutis. “Through Clearing Up Seb Derm, Arcutis hopes to encourage people to speak with their healthcare providers sooner, rather than later, so they can get the appropriate treatment, care, and support that they need.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information about this initiative, visit http://www.clearingupsebderm.com/.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio that harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and alopecia areata. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

