NewAmsterdam Pharma to Present at 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that Michael Davidson, M.D., chief executive officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 1:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About NewAmsterdam

Based in the Netherlands, NewAmsterdam (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been sufficiently adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, cost-effective and convenient LDL-lowering therapy as an adjunct to statins, a class of lipid-lowering medications that are the current standard of care for high-risk CVD patients with high cholesterol. NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, as the preferred LDL-C lowering therapy to be used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy for high-risk cardiovascular disease patients.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe
P: 917-882-7512
[email protected]

Media Contact

Spectrum Science on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Jenn Gordon
P: 1-202-957-7795
[email protected]

Investor Contact

Stern Investor Relations on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Hannah Deresiewicz
P: 1 212-362-1200
[email protected]

