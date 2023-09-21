Ocugen, Inc. Announces Connie Collingsworth Joins Business Advisory Board

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that Connie Collingsworth, former Chief Operating Officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will join the Company’s Business Advisory Board (BAB). The BAB was established in June 2023 to assist in driving public/private partnerships with governments around the world; pursuing business collaborations, partnerships, and licensing opportunities; creating awareness of the Company’s differentiated capabilities; and promoting access to the Company’s therapies around the world.

“Connie brings value-added expertise in all aspects of strategic growth and organizational governance—across a variety of industries—that will offer unique insights to the BAB,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Ocugen. “Connie’s deep financial background at a global level will provide meaningful counsel to Ocugen as we pursue new business development opportunities to support and evolve our clinical programs.”

Ms. Collingsworth has been a primary advisor to Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett regarding governance. During her tenure with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, she designed and implemented the core operational infrastructure and created the intellectual property strategy known as “Global Access,” as well as advising on the creation of a $2.5 billion strategic investment fund.

“I am inspired by Ocugen’s commitment to not only developing novel therapies that address unmet medical needs for patients with serious conditions, but their passion to ensure access to all patients around the world,” said Ms. Collingsworth. “I look forward to sharing my diverse experiences as an executive and a board member so that patients can potentially benefit.”

Ms. Collingsworth joins Senator Pat Toomey, Ambassador Joseph W. Westphal, Ph.D., and Dennis Carey, Ph.D. on the BAB. These advisors will work alongside the Executive Leadership Team to offer guidance to enable the Company to fulfill its mission and achieve its short- and long-term strategy.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

