OpenX Announces ConteX, the Next Generation of Contextual Solutions for Brands and Agencies to Target Ad Campaigns Safely, Effectively, and at Scale

ConteX represents the future of contextual buying by delivering effective targeting, contract-free activation, and broader scale in privacy-safe environments.





PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world’s leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, today announced the launch of ConteX, an OpenX marketplace within the SSP that empowers brands and agencies to activate a variety of both off-the-shelf and custom premium contextual solutions without complicated contracts and long wait times.

As targeted media-buying evolves in response to third-party cookie deprecation, 54 percent of marketers plan to increase the use of contextual data in their campaigns. This means buyers are increasingly looking for regionally compliant targeting solutions that deliver on accuracy and quality without having to strike individual deals with a variety of data partners.

ConteX offers buyers contract-free contextual targeting capabilities, enabling them to activate premium data partners directly within the SSP, with pre-negotiated terms. This enables advertisers to easily deploy the solutions that work best for their region without going partner-by-partner to strike deals.

This new solution also offers buyers the opportunity to contextually target on the supply-side, delivering improved accuracy, more premium supply, and unprecedented insight into programmatic campaigns. ConteX signals another step forward for OpenX in its ongoing commitment to building tools that prioritise both innovation and quality.

Each ConteX premium data partner uses a different, proprietary methodology to enable buyers to reach highly targeted audiences in any environment without leveraging cookies or authenticated IDs:

Audigent, a data activation, curation, and identity platform

Captify, a search intelligence platform for the open web

Cross Pixel, an audience and contextual targeting solution

Dstillery, a leading AI ad targeting company

Permutive, an audience platform powered by publisher first-party data

Silverpush, a hyper-contextual advertising platform powered by AI

Sqreem, a digital behaviour aggregator where AI merges deep insights and media targeting

Contextual targeting has become increasingly intelligent and effective, with ConteX’s data partners going well beyond on-page content: Rather than targeting cooking enthusiasts via cooking content, they build models to predict audience behaviour and target cooking enthusiasts in any vertical or type of premium content they’re engaging with.

To activate these segments, OpenX works directly with the data partner to set up the audience and share a data-driven deal ID with the buyer, who then activates the deal ID within their DSP of choice.

“This enhancement in OpenX’s supply-side targeting capabilities provides brands with a valuable solution ahead of the deprecation of the third-party cookie. This off-the-shelf innovation helps brands navigate complex regional compliance requirements related to data and targeting, reducing the workload of programmatic traders,” said Joseph Worswick, VP EMEA and Head of Global Sustainability at OpenX. “This is an important step towards providing effective targeting solutions for the open web, which will ultimately help brands reach their desired audiences more effectively.”

