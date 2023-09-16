Permanent Roofing Systems Announces Oklahoma City Hail-Storm Damage Roof Repair

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma–(Newsfile Corp. – September 16, 2023) – Permanent Roofing Systems (405-778-8955) has announced a new roof repair service for victims of hail, wind and storm damage in the Oklahoma City area.

The recently announced emergency repair service corrects the often invisible damage left behind by strong hailstorms. Following a full inspection to assess any damage, Permanent Roofing Systems provides customers with a personalized repair plan, tailored to the roof’s specific needs. Whether it be leaks, weakened structures or damaged shingles, Permanent Roofing Solutions provides a rapid repair service to ensure no further damage occurs.

For more details, please visit https://roofingokc.net

Greg Melancon, Founder of Permanent Roofing Systems

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/180586_prs1.jpg

As part of their new storm damage roof repair service, the company offers impact-resistant materials such as Class 4 shingles, a roofing shingle with the highest level of impact resistance. According to research from IKO Global, Class 4 shingles can withstand the impact of a 2-inch ball dropped from 20 feet, making this the ideal material for storm damage repair.

As the company explains, Oklahoma City is no stranger to storms and the capital is classed as a high-risk area for tornadoes and hailstorms. When inevitable damage occurs, Permanent Roofing Solutions can deliver prompt and precise repairs to both cosmetic and functional damage. Following severe weather spells, the company advises customers to complete a full inspection of their roofs for damage and leaks as any untreated damage, no matter how small, can lead to major structural problems further down the line.

In addition to its hail damage repair service, the company also provides residential and commercial roofing installation services. For customers in search of more versatile roofing options, Permanent Roofing Solutions offers a metal roof installation, repair and replacement service.

About Permanent Roofing Solutions

With a background in the insurance claims industry, Greg Melancon, founder of Permanent Roofing Solutions, has ample experience working alongside insurance agents when fixing, repairing or replacing an Oklahoma roof. Greg is well known for meeting insurance adjustors on-site, providing detailed evidence to ensure that customers’ building insurance cases are met.

Greg Melancon states, “With top-notch materials, impeccable craftsmanship, and a dedication that’s second to none, we don’t just earn customers – we forge partnerships. Our legacy of crafting roofs that withstand time’s tests is unparalleled.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://roofingokc.net/storm-wind-hail-damage.

Contact Info:

Name: Greg Melancon

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Permanent Roofing Systems

Address: 2305 SE 94th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73160, United States

Website: https://roofingokc.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180586