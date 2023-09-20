Phrasee Appoints Dan Head as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Innovation and Growth

Head to lead effort that empowers brands with high-performing, scalable, channel-agnostic AI content they can trust via fit-for-purpose architecture

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phrasee today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Dan Head as CEO. Formerly chief revenue officer at Braze, including during its growth from Series-B to IPO in November 2021, Head will ensure Phrasee plays a leading role in guiding content marketers through the AI revolution. Before Braze, he spent four years as regional vice president at Salesforce during the inception of its Marketing Cloud. Parry Malm, Phrasee’s founding CEO, has stepped down from his role and will remain on the board with a focus on thought leadership that pushes the AI content category forward.





“AI is advancing at an incredible pace, but brands struggle to utilize AI’s potential,” Head acknowledged. “Making the most of the AI industrial revolution hinges on three key factors: access, scale, and trust. As CEO, I am determined to empower brands with innovative, and scalable content solutions, with enterprise-grade governance and controls, that deliver high value quickly.”

With nearly 5,000 AI tools released in 2023 and an expected global AI investment of approximately $200 billion by 2025, Head will lead Phrasee as it helps businesses cut through the noise of the AI content category. This will ensure customers gain value from AI technology through fit-for-purpose architecture that delivers high-performing content that brand leaders can trust – and is essential for progressive, customer-centric, marketing teams.

“The explosive growth of the current AI landscape caught many marketers and technologists off guard,” said Malm. “With nearly a decade of proven experience in natural language generation and deep learning, Phrasee is uniquely positioned as a thought leader in the category. Dan will evolve Phrasee to meet the tremendous market potential as we enter the next phase of innovation and growth.”

“Clients will gain competitive advantage from the combination of Phrasee’s core architecture and how it leverages both its own and the latest generic AI technologies,” Head added. “The result is that AI will deliver on its promise of effectiveness, scale, and performance for brands, and a more impactful and valuable experience for consumers and fans.”

