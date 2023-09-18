Piper Sandler Strengthens Equity Sales and Trading with Additions of Brent Robbins and Alan Brodsky

Robbins to lead the firm’s London office

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PIPR—Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is excited to announce the hiring of Brent Robbins and Alan Brodsky as managing directors in equity sales and trading. Robbins will lead the firm’s London equity office and focus on expanding research sales internationally. Brodsky will be based in New York and focus on trading with U.K. and European clients.





“We believe there is a significant opportunity to gain market share in the U.K. and European markets. With Brent and Alan’s combined expertise and long-term relationships, we now have a team in place to better leverage our current product offering on a larger scale with international clients,” said Thomas O’Kane, co-head of global equities.

Robbins previously worked at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (“Credit Suisse”) where he spent 17 years in various equity sales roles. Most recently, he served as the head of European equity advisory sales and was responsible for all aspects of European equity business in the U.S. Robbins graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Syracuse University and earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Vanderbilt University.

“I’m thrilled to join Piper Sandler and looking forward to working with an exceptional equities team that has world class research, trading, sales and capital markets capabilities. The firm is well-positioned for significant growth in the European market, and I couldn’t be more excited to get started,” said Robbins.

Brodsky also joins the firm from Credit Suisse where he was head of New York and international cash sales trading. Previously, he spent over 20 years at BofA Securities, Inc., formerly Bank of America Merrill Lynch, as a sales trader. Brodsky graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Rutgers University and received his Master of Business Administration degree from Drexel University.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

