Pliant Therapeutics to Host Investor Call and Webcast to Discuss Interim Results from INTEGRIS-PSC, a Phase 2a Trial in Patients with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET | 5:00 a.m. PT to discuss the interim results from the INTEGRIS-PSC Phase 2a trial. Members of Pliant’s management will be joined by Gideon Hirschfield, FRCP, Ph.D., Lily and Terry Horner Chair in Autoimmune Liver Disease at the University of Toronto and a principal investigator in the INTEGRIS-PSC trial.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast online and will be accessible from the Events & Presentation section of Pliant’s website. The live audio of the conference call can be accessed by telephone by registering in advance at the following link: Pliant Therapeutics INTEGRIS-PSC Conference Call. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along and a unique passcode to access the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on Pliant’s website for 60 days following completion of the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant’s lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of αvß1 integrin for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. Pliant has initiated a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

