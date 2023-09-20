Railtown AI Technologies Inc. Launches Knowledge-based AI Assistant and Files Provisional Patent Application Relating to AI Training

Burnaby, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2023) – Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (“Railtown AI” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the launch of its knowledge-based AI Assistant. The Railtown AI Assistant joins the Company’s previously released AI Copilot solutions, the Root Cause Analysis Copilot and the Release Notes Copilot thus expanding the company’s suite of AI services and solutions.

The AI Assistant is a knowledge-based Targeted Language Model (TLM) chat copilot. AI Assistant TLMs are built from the data and logic of software applications that are connected to the Railtown platform. The AI Assistant has the ability to provide developers with accurate and reason-based answers to any questions that they may have about their application and the team working on it. The AI Assistant is trained on a comprehensive data set related to the software application, enabling it to quickly search through and retrieve relevant information. Railtown’s Machine Learning technology understands the developers’ questions and will provide accurate knowledge-based answers in real-time.

The AI Assistant can provide information related to a wide range of topics, including but not limited to builds and deployments, code snippets, errors, bug fixes, performance issues, engineering blockers, velocity, productivity and much more. Developers can ask their Assistant specific questions or describe the problem that they are facing, and the Assistant will respond in humanistic terms with relevant and actionable information to help solve the problem. The AI Assistant also learns from the feedback it receives from the developers and continuously improves its ability to provide accurate answers.

Railtown will be releasing the AI Assistant to a select group of our customers in Q1 (October 1st, 2023) followed by a global release in Q2.

As part of the new product release Railtown will be embarking on an awareness and marketing US road show and presenting at various media and partner events.

“After multiple years of training and testing our machine, we are excited to launch the AI Assistant to our customer base. Our entire team at Railtown use the AI Assistant and it has become a valuable and irreplaceable tool in their daily engineering process,” says CTO Marwan Haddad.

“The AI Assistant provides benefits across an entire organization as a valuable tool for every stakeholder in the company, from Software Developers, to Team Leads, to Scrum Masters, to Product Managers, Marketing teams and C-Level management. We expect the launch of AI Assistant to positively impact our customer conversion metrics,” says CEO Cory Brandolini

Finally, Railtown AI is pleased to announce the filing of a provisional patent application specific to our machine learning and training methodologies. Railtown is committed to building out our patent portfolio and expects future additional filings.

“We are anticipating a very exciting year of growth at Railtown as our AI technologies are hitting and exceeding all targets, as such we will be investing heavily in awareness, marketing, and customer acquisition over the next four quarters,” says CEO Cory Brandolini.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI is a cloud-based Generative AI platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. Our Generative AI Co-Pilot solutions have been purposely built with a single goal in mind, to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs and accelerate developer velocity.

The Company’s proprietary AI technology, designed to empower innovation and enhance quality, is accessible on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace starting at an affordable price of USD$15.99 per month.

