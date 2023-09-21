Redline Plumbing in Las Vegas has updated the comprehensive repair and replacement services it provides for gas, electric, standard, and tankless water heater systems.

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2023) – With many Las Vegas homes using water heaters that have been enduring wear and tear for decades, Redline Plumbing has enhanced its comprehensive water heater repair and replacement services to help local homeowners and business owners receive modern water heater functionality. The company’s technicians are now expertly trained to handle any water heater need for electric, gas, standard, and tankless systems.

More details can be found at: https://redlineplumbing-lv.com.

Redline Plumbing Announces Anode Rod Replacement Service Update for Las Vegas Water Heater Repair

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/181102_162f3748a4e44b0c_001full.jpg

According to statistics compiled by the United States Department of Energy, water heaters are responsible for approximately one-sixth of home energy usage. A broken or malfunctioning plumbing fixture can increase water heater usage, leading to skyrocketing energy bills. Redline Plumbing’s updated repair services can help homeowners avoid this issue by maintaining optimal heating appliances.

The company now offers an anode rod replacement service designed to keep existing water heaters operational, avoiding the need for more costly replacements down the line. Redline Plumbing recommends that anode rods should be replaced every two to three years.

Along with water heater installation and repair, the company provides a vast array of preventative and maintenance plumbing services. These include pipe cleaning, leak detection, water filtration, drain unclogging, and sewer hydro-jetting. Both residential and commercial clients can call upon the company for help with these issues and more. Redline Plumbing maintains a 24/7 quick response hotline and offers same-day no-obligation cost estimates.

About Redline Plumbing

Redline Plumbing offers its expert services to over a dozen cities in the greater Las Vegas area, including Summerlin, Henderson, and Paradise. The company’s water heater specialists have over two decades of experience providing all types of installations and repairs. The LLC has passed all state regulatory requirements to become bonded, insured, and licensed.

For more information visit: https://redlineplumbing-lv.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Kurt Gross

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 702-935-4465

Organization: Redline Plumbing LLC

Address: 5828 Spring Mountain Rd. Suite 305 , Las Vegas, NV 89146, United States

Website: https://redlineplumbing-lv.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181102