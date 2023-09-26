Ring Therapeutics Announces Two Late Breaker Presentations at the 30th Annual European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Conference

Ring to present new data on its Anellogy™ platform

The first new class of viral vector in decades – Robust transduction of a variety of cell and tissue types achieved by AnelloVectors

Development of modular manufacturing technology – AnelloBricks – offers a scalable and more versatile approach to addressing limitations in cell-based viral production systems

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ring Therapeutics, a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to revolutionize gene therapy with its commensal virome platform, today announced two poster presentations at the 30th Annual European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Conference, to be held in Brussels, Belgium from October 24 – 27, 2023. These presentations further demonstrate the potential of Ring’s Anellogy™ platform to successfully overcome some of the largest barriers facing gene therapy – repeated dosing, targeted delivery, and scalable manufacturing.

Presentation details below:

Title: AnelloVectors: a novel functional gene delivery platform based on commensal human anelloviruses demonstrates transduction in multiple cell and tissue types

Board Number: P003

Lead Author: Joseph Cabral, Ring Therapeutics

Presentation Date and Time: October 25th, 17:00 -18:15 CEST & October 26th, 20:30-21:30 CEST

Title: AnelloBricks: a novel, cell-free, in vitro assembled viral vector system based on commensal human anelloviruses offers a highly modular, versatile, and scalable manufacturing platform solution to genetic medicines

Board Number: P004

Lead Author: Erik Hansen, Ring Therapeutics

Presentation Date and Time: October 25th, 18:15 -19:30 CEST & October 26th, 19:30-20:30 CEST

About Ring Therapeutics

Ring Therapeutics is revolutionizing the gene therapy and nucleic acid medicine space by harnessing the most abundant and diverse member of the human commensal virome, anelloviruses. The company developed the Anellogy™ platform which focuses on anelloviruses to potentially treat a broad range of diseases. Through harnessing the unique properties of these commensal viruses, the Anellogy™ platform generates diverse vectors that exhibit both tissue–specific tropism and the potential to be re-dosed. Ring Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, aims to develop and further expand its portfolio by leveraging its platform to unlock the full potential of gene therapy and nucleic acid medicines, enabling a variety of mechanisms that successfully deliver therapeutic cargo to unreachable organs and tissues. To learn more, visit https://www.ringtx.com/ or follow us on X (Twitter) at @Ring_tx.

