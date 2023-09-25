Schulte Roth & Zabel Continues Expansion of Investment Management Regulatory Capabilities With Addition of Michael Didiuk

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schulte Roth & Zabel is proud to announce the addition of Michael Didiuk as a partner in the Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group in New York.





Michael has more than 20 years of experience as an investment management regulatory lawyer, both at leading law firms and the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). He has a deep background in the federal securities laws, focusing on the Investment Advisers Act and the Investment Company Act, as well as significant experience advising on fintech and digital asset regulation. Michael spent more than seven years at the SEC, where he held various roles, including senior counsel in the Office of Chief Counsel for the Division of Investment Management, and investment management counsel to two SEC commissioners. He also worked in the SEC’s Division of Examinations, where he led examinations of investment advisers, including robo-advisers, crypto advisers and private fund advisers. Most recently, Michael was Co-Chair of the Private Investment Funds practice at Perkins Coie LLP.

“Michael brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from his time at the SEC and in private practice, which will benefit our clients. He is both a subject-matter expert as well as a pragmatic and solutions-oriented practitioner,” said Marc Elovitz, Schulte’s co-managing partner and co-chair of the Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group. “He is a respected investment management lawyer with a deep understanding of the industry and regulatory priorities, which will only strengthen our ability to advise clients.”

“Michael’s experience and judgment will further boost our capability in advising clients with respect to the range of investment management regulatory and compliance issues under the federal securities laws. As the asset management industry grows and the regulatory landscape changes, it is more important than ever for our clients to have the specific experience Michael provides,” said Kelly Koscuiszka, co-chair of Schulte’s Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group.

“I was drawn to Schulte’s top-notch investment management practice and collaborative culture, particularly in light of the SEC’s heightened focus on the asset management industry through rulemaking and enforcement. Schulte is the gold standard when it comes to advising the financial services sector, so I am thrilled to join the firm,” said Michael.

He is the latest partner addition to Schulte’s market-leading Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group, which has been ranked Band 1 in Chambers USA every year since the category was recognized. Along with co-chairs Marc Elovitz and Kelly Koscuiszka, partners in the group include Anna Maleva-Otto, resident in Schulte’s London office, who advises on UK financial services regulatory matters, including the impact of EU directives and regulations; Allison Bernbach, who joined Schulte in 2022 from Simpson Thacher after having significant in-house experience at large private equity sponsors; and Chris Avellaneda, who was promoted from associate to partner at Schulte in January 2023.

Michael is also the latest partner to join the firm in recent months with significant government regulatory experience. John Nowak, who joined Schulte in July, previously served as Branch Chief in the Enforcement Division of the SEC in addition to as the Deputy Chief of the Business and Securities Fraud Section of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Other new partner arrivals in 2023 include Julia Beskin (Litigation), Christopher Gerson (Litigation), Timothy Gilman (Litigation), David Curtiss (M&A and Securities) and Dan Roman (Tax).

Michael graduated from Fairfield University with a B.S. in Accounting and obtained his J.D. from Catholic University Law School.

