Seaside LNG Joins SEA-LNG Enhancing Coalition Reach and Expertise

Collaboration across entire LNG value chain vital to scaling up supply of green fuels on LNG pathway

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bunkering–Seaside LNG, an LNG production and maritime transportation logistics provider, announced its industry support of SEA-LNG, the multi-sector industry coalition established to demonstrate the benefits of the LNG pathway for shipping’s decarbonization.









Seaside LNG is the only company with integrated shoreside liquefaction, LNG storage, and bunkering capabilities in North America. The company maintains the largest fleet of Jones Act-compliant LNG barges in North America and has successfully performed more than 400 safe LNG transfers. Seaside LNG will further enhance the SEA-LNG coalition’s collective expertise with their valuable supply, infrastructure and safety experience.

Scaling up alternative fuel supply and developing the required infrastructure is key to the success of the shipping industry’s decarbonization transition, with collaboration highlighted as central to success. This was reiterated in recent industry discussions at Gastech in Singapore and London International Shipping Week. SEA-LNG offers Seaside LNG and all its members a practical platform for collaboration across the entire LNG value chain.

Tim Casey, CEO of Seaside LNG, noted, “LNG infrastructure must continue to grow rapidly to further develop and maintain a global LNG supply chain. Improving commercial-scale solutions for marine fuel is critical to meeting the industry’s environmental goals while keeping pace with the world’s rising commercial demands. We look forward to joining SEA-LNG as we continue our mission to develop vital LNG infrastructure.”

Peter Keller, Chairman of SEA-LNG, added, “Green fuel solutions will not arrive in a big-bang process, instead we will see the incremental decarbonization of existing assets as fuel production, transportation, storage and bunkering infrastructure, and engine technologies develop. In Seaside LNG, we have another valuable member to help us continue to evolve and progress the LNG pathway to decarbonization. We are very pleased to welcome the Seaside LNG team onboard.”

Existing LNG infrastructure can transport, store and deliver bio-LNG, as well as renewable synthetic e-LNG. Fuels can be blended with fossil LNG or used as a drop-in fuel for LNG-fueled vessels to reduce emissions further without any additional investment in vessel or infrastructure modifications.

While the recent industry discussions of infrastructure and the introduction of these green fuels are important, we must not overlook existing local emissions benefits. Local emissions are another major environmental concern around the world. LNG is the only scalable marine fuel available today that significantly reduces carbon emissions.

Casey concluded, “We are proud to join SEA-LNG because LNG in place of traditional fuel delivers substantial environmental and public health benefits – dramatically lowering emissions of NOx, SOx, CO2 and particulate matter.”

About Seaside LNG

Seaside LNG provides LNG production and maritime transportation logistics to meet the growing demand for LNG, a cleaner alternative fuel, to customers in the maritime, aerospace and transportation industries. Seaside owns 50% of JAX LNG, a small-scale (360,000 gallons/day) LNG production facility operating two trains in Jacksonville, Florida, and a 100% ownership stake in an LNG bunkering barge operation through Polaris New Energy. The company currently owns the barges Clean Canaveral, Clean Jacksonville and tug Polaris. Seaside is expanding its fleet by constructing sister barge Clean Everglades and tug Tortuga which are scheduled for delivery by end of 2023. For more information, visit www.seasidelng.com.

About SEA-LNG

SEA-LNG is a UK-registered not-for-profit collaborative industry foundation serving the needs of its member organisations committed to furthering the use of LNG as an important, environmentally superior maritime fuel. SEA-LNG has members across the entire LNG value chain including providers of the product, users, engine and asset suppliers, and class societies. SEA-LNG is already recognised as an international leader in LNG matters. Each member organisation commits mutually agreed human resources, data analysis and knowledge sharing in support of SEA-LNG initiatives and activities and financially contributes via a membership fee. SEA-LNG is guided by a board, which is led by chairman Peter Keller, who was elected as Founding Chairman in 2016. For more information, visit https://sea-lng.org/.

