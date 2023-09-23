Shaping Wealth Announces Inaugural BeFi Summit

The industry’s first-ever behavioral finance-focused virtual conference offers practical strategies for delivering human-first financial guidance.

Being held Friday, November 3, the BeFi Summit aims to answer the global wealth management industry’s overwhelming demand for greater understanding of the psychology of money, not just in theory, but practically applied to the modern advisor-client relationship.

“The BeFi Summit represents a focused opportunity to empower advisors in the practice of human-centric advice,” said Brian Portnoy, founder of Shaping Wealth. “From Fidelity to McKinsey to J.D. Power, there’s overwhelming evidence that both financial advisors and their clients are eager to build more meaningful connections beyond numbers and spreadsheets. The goal of the BeFi Summit is to translate that desire into intentional, instantly actionable strategies that help advisors, their teams, and their clients flourish. It’s time to make behavioral finance practical.”

Designed to be an inspiring, collaborative way for financial professionals to master the skills that lead to better decision-making, stronger relationships, and better financial outcomes, the virtual event brings together leaders in the fields of behavioral finance, advisor wellbeing, and positive psychology, including:

One of the event’s 30-minute sessions will also include a practitioner’s panel focused on the real-world successes and challenges associated with implementing a human-first approach to financial guidance and building robust, sustainable firm cultures.

The inaugural BeFi Summit will be free for financial advisors and firms, as well as anyone else who is interested in the content. To register for the live virtual Summit, happening November 3 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT, click here.

About Shaping Wealth

Shaping Wealth is a leading-edge provider of learning and training solutions for the global wealth management industry, specifically in applied behavioral finance and the psychology of financial planning. As experts in behavioral finance, psychology, and neuroscience, the Shaping Wealth team develops coaching and content experiences designed to educate, train, and inspire advice firms ranging from one-person shops to Fortune 500 companies. Shaping Wealth’s flagship coaching program, Building the Behavioral Advisor, is a transformative learning experience for advisors committed to achieving funded contentment for their clients and themselves. The groundbreaking Outsourced Chief Behavioral Officer (OCBO) platform enables advisors with an ongoing set of applied behavioral insights and tools that are easy to understand, easy to share, practical, and impactful. Shaping Wealth also offers deep-dive, one-day workshops and customized learning solutions for enterprise-level firms.

