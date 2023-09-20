Sonfu Digital Solutions Announces Health & Wellness Client Reactivation System

Sonfu Digital Solutions LLC has announced its Wellness Accelerated System, a marketing tool that focuses on customer reactivation for companies in the health and wellness sector.

Colonial Heights, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2023) – Sonfu Digital Solutions’s newly announced tool is designed to re-engage customers who may have discontinued business for a variety of reasons. Through its Wellness Accelerated System, the company helps business owners reactivate previously established clients to increase revenue and enhance customer experience.

In a recent report from Sonfu Digital Solutions, the company explains how customer reactivation is far more cost-effective than customer acquisition. Without the need for paid advertising, businesses can re-engage with dormant customers, building better relationships in the process. Understanding why customers have ceased business with their company can help owners provide a better service in the future.

The company’s new Wellness Accelerated System reactivates leads using automated SMS and email nurturing strategies. Utilizing businesses’ current client lists of 100+ contacts, the system increases closing rates and promotes more sales. According to research published on Science Direct, the probability of selling to an existing customer stands at 60-70% compared to 5-20% for newly acquired ones.

As explained by Sonfu Digital Solutions, customer reactivation almost always leads to customer acquisition from word-of-mouth marketing, making it one of the most efficient marketing tools currently available to businesses.

Aimed at health and wellness business owners, Sonfu Digital Solution’s reactivation system considers factors such as length of inactivity, purchase history and demographics when contacting inactive customers. As a report from the company explains, identifying the characteristics of dormant customers means that reactivation efforts can be tailored accordingly.

Sonfu Digital Solutions was founded by Sonnie Donaby, a digital marketing expert, who started off his career supporting small businesses with the creation of websites and e-commerce shops. Donaby now helps health and wellness business owners integrate digital marketing solutions, such as the Wellness Accelerated System, to reach their goals, and the latest announcement reflects this commitment.

