LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Rocket– A university space programme from London are preparing to launch the most powerful British reusable rocket. This Sunday the Karman Space Programme (KSP) will attempt a two-stage rocket launch to test systems for reuse and recovery of the vehicle, a crucial step towards low-cost, sustainable access to space. The rocket has been named Orion.





The team was founded by four Imperial College students studying aeronautical engineering. Within 2 years, the programme grew to over 75 members. The programme is sponsored and funded by CYBRAL – an AI-driven cyber security company..

KSP Co-founder, Shapol, said, “The support we have received from CYBRAL has been unmatched. Without them we would have never reached this stage.”

“As an advisor to the Karman Space Programme, I am delighted to witness the incredible talent of the team that has been delivering outstanding technology applied to space. Also, as founder of CYBRAL, I am delighted to see CYBRAL’s sponsorship assisted the team in developing the technology we are witnessing today. Technical collaboration in the fields of AI and Security continue to benefit both CYBRAL and KSP,” said Dr Ali Baghdadi, CYBRAL Founder. Dr Ali Baghdadi is an Egyptian businessman. As a child, he liked building model airplanes and rockets and making films. This curiosity drove him to study Computing at Imperial where he founded his first company, Aptec. He continues to serve the company today, while being the CEO of the META region at Ingram Micro, a Fortune 100 business with revenues of $50 billion.

CYBRAL is a USA Headquartered company that specialises in leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced deep learning technologies to automate key security services and processes typically delivered by human consultants. Being born in AI, the company is committed to use its technology and expertise in helping organisations of all sizes stay secure by using innovative solutions that enable continuous security monitoring and protection.

The launch will take place at Mojave, California. Livestream details will be shared on KSP’s website and social media platforms. The media will also be invited to the launch (California) and inside Mission Control (London).

More information about Karman Space Programme can be found at: https://www.karmanspace.co.uk/

Contacts

Shapol M



Karman Space Programme



Email: [email protected]