Spectral AI to Present at 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI; MDAIW) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, announced today that the Company will present at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 26-28, 2023 in New York City. The Company will also host 1×1 meetings during the event.

Details of the Company’s participation are as follows:

Format : Fireside Chat with Wensheng Fan, Chief Executive Officer

: Fireside Chat with Wensheng Fan, Chief Executive Officer Date : Wednesday, September 27, 2023

: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 pm ET

Interested parties may access the live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Investors section of Spectral AI’s website at https://investors.spectral-ai.com/news-events/events.

Company Highlights

Spectral AI’s internally developed DeepView ® System integrates proprietary optical technology with AI-enabled algorithms to provide clinicians with a healing potential assessment in seconds by clearly defining healing versus non-healing tissue invisible to the naked eye.

System integrates proprietary optical technology with AI-enabled algorithms to provide clinicians with a healing potential assessment in seconds by clearly defining healing versus non-healing tissue invisible to the naked eye. Spectral AI’s artificial intelligence models are trained and tested against a growing, proprietary and clinically validated database of over 263 billion data points only available to DeepView users and developed over more than eight years of clinical studies across the U.S. and Europe.

Spectral AI is building on $130+ million to date of non-dilutive U.S. Government contracts for burn wound healing assessment, including under the U.S. federal mass casualty countermeasures program, and is expanding its AI technology platform into Diabetic Foot Ulcers and multiple other clinical indications.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI is a predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care for burn, DFU, and future clinical applications. At Spectral AI, we are a dedicated team of forward-thinkers striving to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown”® with our DeepView® Wound Diagnostics System. The Company’s DeepView® platform is a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results that have a goal of substantially exceeding the current standard of care in the future, Spectral MD’s diagnostic platform is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight and improve patient care while reducing healthcare costs. For more information, visit the Company at: www.spectral-ai.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

