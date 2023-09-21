StreamSets Releases Enhanced 30-Day Data Integration Platform Trial and New Features to Accelerate the Modern Data Ecosystem

Users get full access to the platform, including StreamSets Data Collector and StreamSets Transformer for Snowflake

SAN MATEO, Calif.—September 21, 2023—StreamSets, a Software AG company, today announced the latest version of the StreamSets platform trial along with new features to help organizations modernize their data ecosystems to unlock their data, accelerate time to insights and improve user productivity.

“We are excited to unveil a new 30-day trial of the StreamSets platform, offering users the opportunity to dive right in and experience how the platform can help them deliver data for their organization’s data and analytics initiatives,” said Michele Reister, VP of Global Marketing at StreamSets. “Through our new free trial experience, users can explore the platform’s full capabilities and experience how it can help streamline their data operations and improve productivity.”

The latest version of the platform trial will provide users with 30-day access to the platform. During the trial period, users will have full access to all of the features and functionality of the platform, including StreamSets Data Collector and StreamSets Transformer for Snowflake.

In addition to the launch of the trial, StreamSets has rolled out a series of features in recent months that enhance collaborations with pivotal technology partners such as Snowflake, AWS, and MongoDB and enable organizations that are modernizing their data environments.

The features include:

StreamSets Transformer for Snowflake— Easily perform no-code data transformations natively in Snowflake. This tool provides a user-friendly graphical interface with pre-built processors that simplify building, executing, and monitoring even the most complex data transformations. Transformer for Snowflake enables collaboration across the organization and empowers business users with self-service capabilities, significantly accelerating time to insights.

To learn more about the StreamSets platform, visit www.streamsets.com.

About StreamSets

StreamSets, a Software AG company, eliminates data integration friction in complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments to keep pace with need-it-now business data demands. Our platform lets data teams unlock data—without ceding control— to enable a data-driven enterprise. Resilient and repeatable pipelines deliver analytics-ready data that improve real-time decision-making and reduce the costs and risks associated with data flow across an organization. That’s why the largest companies in the world trust StreamSets to power millions of data pipelines for modern analytics, smart applications, and hybrid integration.

