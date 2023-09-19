Textron Aviation expands Interior Manufacturing Facility to support demand for custom Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft interiors

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Aviation today announced the company is adding 16,000 square feet to its Interior Manufacturing Facility (IMF) to support growing demand for unique and custom Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft interiors. The expansion enables Textron Aviation to streamline production processes by centralizing machinery within the space to support efficient interior manufacturing for its entire lineup of Cessna Citation jets, as well as Beechcraft King Air and Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft.









Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

“Our highly skilled team designs each interior to create a customer’s ideal aircraft environment and experience, such as relaxation, innovation or productivity,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “This expansion supports our team in exceeding our customer’s expectations with unmatched quality, craftsmanship and efficiency.”

The larger footprint allows the company to support new models like the Cessna Citation M2 Gen2, CJ4 Gen2, Cessna SkyCourier, Beechcraft King Air 360 and King Air 260. Two products currently in development — the Cessna Citation Ascend and the Beechcraft Denali — will also be supported at the IMF facility once entered into service.

“At Textron Aviation, our commitment to excellence, innovation and the future of flight is leading the aviation industry,” said Brad White, senior vice president, Operations. “Whether our employees work on the tip or the tail of an aircraft, or whether they’re part of the engineering, design, delivery or servicing of an aircraft, they join in our legacy of success.”

Consistent with the company’s commitment to sustainability, the facility upgrades include energy-saving LED lighting and high-efficiency systems. Construction on the expansion is expected to be completed mid-year 2024.

About Interiors Manufacturing Facility

Located in Wichita, the IMF campus is a state-of-the-art facility for aircraft interiors manufacturing. The highly skilled team of operators and artisans utilize advanced technology to create and personalize each interior furnishing. From side and overhead paneling and upholstery stitching to the cabinetry throughout the cabin, the Textron Aviation IMF team of experts ensure accuracy and precision from start to finish. The customized approach allows Cessna Citation jet, Beechcraft King Air turboprop and Cessna SkyCourier turboprop customers to select their interior finishings to their preference and with unsurpassed efficiency.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.



For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

