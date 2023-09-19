University of Phoenix Empowers Working Adults to Achieve Goals With Extensive Student Services to Support Work-Life Balance

On-demand resources, academic counseling, career advising and Life Resource Center among suite of services offered to students

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to share its commitment to supporting its students, 70% of them are women, 63.1% have dependents, 59.7% are first-generation college students, and 56.5% self-report as ethnic minorities. In addition to serving a diverse student body, the University understands that 79.8% of its students are working adults seeking to enhance their careers through education. With a focus on holistic assistance, innovative learning approaches, and personalized guidance, the University continues to redefine the student experience, ensuring that students feel supported on their educational journey.





“At University of Phoenix, we are focused on empowering our students to achieve their academic and career goals,” shares Chief Academic Officer and Provost, John Woods, Ph.D. “We believe that every student should have access to comprehensive resources that can help them progress toward completion of their education journey. Our commitment to supporting our students is deeply rooted in our guiding principles, which emphasize our students are the singular reason we continue to advance the quality, relevance and convenience of our programs. We are proud of the services we’ve developed and evolved by listening to our students’ needs.”

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by working adult students, University of Phoenix provides 24/7 support through various channels. The University’s Phoebe® chatbot, along with the Life Resource Center and the Virtual Student Union, offer always on assistance, resources, and engagement opportunities that cater to students’ diverse needs and schedules.

Dawn McCormick, who is pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Management degree and was named to the President’s List this year, says the support she receives at the University of Phoenix is a critical component of her success. “As a full-time employee and mother, taking on the additional commitment to complete my degree is no small task. With the support I receive from University of Phoenix, my instructors, and my family, I’m very proud that I can achieve my academic goals. The University of Phoenix offers countless paths of personalized support, and someone is always available to offer the help that is needed. I wholeheartedly believe my success has been impacted by the amount of support that is offered. I am so glad I took the step to start my journey at University of Phoenix and I cannot wait to see how much more I can achieve along my journey.”

University of Phoenix’s innovative approach to education ensures that students can acquire career-relevant skills along their pathway to completing their program that can enhance their resumes and open opportunities for promotions or other on-the-job opportunities before they graduate. By aligning programs with in-demand skills, the University provides students with opportunities for a direct path from curriculum to careers, enabling them to highlight their abilities to potential employers effectively. Curriculum alignment is further supported by committed academic counselors who use developmental coaching techniques and create personalized plans that can help students progress toward academic and professional goals.

The University’s commitment to student success is evident through its extensive academic support services. Students have access to the Center for Writing Excellence and the Center for Mathematics Excellence which both offer targeted academic support, as well as access to online study groups where students can support one another and build a valuable sense of community during their academic journey. Upon completing their academic journey, students can join the University’s alumni network which hosts in-person and virtual events throughout the year to support professional development, networking and community engagement.

Faculty at University of Phoenix offer both academic credentials and industry experience to the students they serve, with an average of 28.8 years of career experience and 15.3 years of teaching experience. Professional roles of University faculty include chief executives, chief financial officers, clinical directors, principals and presidents. When rating how likely students at the University would be to recommend their instructor to other students (0 to 10 scale, 10 = extremely likely), University faculty received a recommendation of 8.9/10. The survey data was based on 96,098 student survey responses collected as an end-of-course survey between 2021 – 2022.

Yuvonne Richmond, DBA, a recipient of the University of Phoenix 2023 Faculty of the Year Award and faculty in the College of Business and Information Technology says supporting students is one of the most rewarding aspects of her role at the University. “Teaching at the University means I get to make a great impact in the lives of my students by coaching, mentoring, and just being there for them to make sure they are successful,” she stated. “It is a privilege to be able to support our students and to work alongside so many dedicated faculty and staff at the University of Phoenix.”

Measures to track and support academic success for students at the University also include the data-driven assessment of academic programs which help the University evaluate its academic programming and promote a deep understanding of student learning. University Learning Goals (ULGs) are one such measure and encompass a set of five overarching competencies that employers identify and University of Phoenix incorporates into its academic programs. ULGs perform two key functions: they help University faculty and college leaders measure student performance, and they help students gain soft skills in demand by employers to make a difference in their workplaces and communities. In addition to University-wide goals for student learning, each academic program has clear learning objectives called Program Student Learning Outcomes (PSLOs), which help align student learning to outcomes measured by summative assessments.

University of Phoenix generates and analyzes data derived from 1,500 unique course offerings, three million annual assignment submissions, and 30 million discussion thread posts. Using this substantial dataset, University of Phoenix has developed several proprietary, advanced analytics models to continuously improve student outcomes.

In addition to academic support, University of Phoenix remains dedicated to fostering diverse, equitable, and inclusive learning environments. The President’s Advisory Council on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging leads initiatives to ensure all students, faculty, and staff feel a sense of belonging. This commitment is reflected in the University’s curriculum and classroom practices and through the resources offered by the Office of Educational Equity.

Finally, the University is committed to offering resources and tools to help students manage their finances responsibly. One such resource is the iGrad® online money-management tool, which students can use to learn how to budget, save, minimize borrowing and understand future student loan payments. Additionally, iGrad® provides a scholarship search tool for non-University scholarships.

Through these various initiatives, University of Phoenix continues to lead the way in redefining online education, offering an extensive support network that empowers working adults to pursue their academic and career aspirations with confidence.

