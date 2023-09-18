Verizon improves the experience for customers in Alaska’s Playground

Expanded network coverage and new retail store in Soldotna will better serve Kenai Peninsula residents and visitors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kenai Peninsula residents and visitors now have more options to stay connected. With its recent network expansion along the Kenai and new retail store in Soldotna, Verizon is serving customers where they live, work and play.

Verizon has made a significant network investment in Alaska by adding 45 new cell sites along the Kenai Peninsula, from Seward to Seldovia. This new infrastructure expands Verizon’s 4G LTE wireless network coverage and increases capacity in the area so residents and visitors can connect with the people and information that matters most to them.

To better serve customers on The Kenai, Verizon has partnered with Victra, a Verizon Authorized Retailer, to open a new retail location at 44604 Sterling Highway in Soldotna, Alaska. The store is open Monday-Saturday 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday 10 am to 6 pm, and is staffed with tech experts to assist customers with Verizon’s products and services, including the latest smartphones and accessories, wireless plans like myPlan , and more.

“Our customers deserve the world-class network and customer experience Verizon is known for across the US,” said Steven Keller, Market President – Pacific at Verizon. “With this investment in our network and retail distribution, customers on The Kenai will be able to connect from more places than ever before.”

In addition to this new store, customers can always visit www.verizon.com or use the My Verizon app to purchase devices and accessories, learn more about myPlan and get their questions answered. For a full list of Verizon store locations and hours, or to virtually connect with a Verizon representative with video assist, please visit www.verizon.com/stores .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.