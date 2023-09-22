Vibrantz Technologies Names Michael Turner, of 3D Systems, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vibrantz Technologies today announced that effective October 16, 2023, the company will welcome Michael Turner, executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) at publicly traded 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), to its leadership team as executive vice president and CFO. A 20-year veteran executive in the finance discipline, Turner has held the CFO role in public and private companies. He will lead Vibrantz’s global finance and procurement organizations.





“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Michael to our executive team as CFO,” said Michael Wilson, Vibrantz president and chief executive officer. “He has a strong history in the specialty chemicals space leading global finance organizations and implementing technology-based solutions that support enterprise optimization. His leadership and partnership will be essential as we continue to execute our integration, upgrade our information technology platform, and invest for value creation.”

Turner is executive vice president and CFO at 3D Systems where he leads the company’s global finance organization. Prior to 3D Systems, Turner served as CFO at Innovative Chemical Products and prior to that served as the global business unit CFO at Albemarle for the company’s Bromine and Catalyst business units. Before Albemarle, he held a variety of finance leadership roles at Wastequip, LLC; FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC); and Polypore International. Turner holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management information systems from the University of South Carolina.

About Vibrantz Technologies

Vibrantz is a leading global provider of specialty chemicals and materials whose purpose is to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life. Serving over 11,000 customers, our products and technologies serve a wide array of applications and make their way into myriad consumer products. With key competencies in particle engineering, glass and ceramic science and color technology, Vibrantz has leading positions in specialty mineral and chemical additives for batteries, electronic components and construction; pigments for paints and coatings, thermoset plastics and thermoplastics; and high-performance glass coatings and porcelain enamel solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company employs approximately 5,000 people and operates 65 manufacturing sites across six continents. Visit vibrantz.com to learn more.

Contacts

[email protected]