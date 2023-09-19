Ynvisible Announces Officer Changes and Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 19, 2023) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible“) is pleased to announce the appointments of Lúcia Gomes as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Inês Henriques as Executive Vice-President of People, Culture and Corporate Affairs, effective September 15, 2023.

As Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Gomes will oversee the Company’s day-to-day activities, ensuring seamless coordination across all departments. In her previous role as Director of Development and Prototyping, she consistently delivered outstanding results. She has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout her tenure with the Company and her ability to effectively navigate complex challenges and drive tangible results has been invaluable to Ynvisible’s growth and development as a company. Ms. Gomes’ extensive operational expertise, along with her deep understanding of the Company, her unwavering determination, and her passion for excellence, played a pivotal role in the successful launch of Ynvisible’s first commercial product, which established Ynvisible as an e-paper product company.

“We are thrilled to appoint Ms. Gomes as our Chief Operating Officer,” said Ramin Heydarpour, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He continued, “Her proven track record, combined with her determination and passion, make her the ideal choice to lead our operational efforts. Lúcia’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us scale our operations and streamline our business processes to establish Ynvisible as an innovative e-paper company.”

In connection with Ms. Gomes appointment, Inês Henriques, the previous Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has been appointed Executive Vice-President of People, Culture and Corporate Affairs, a newly created position within the Company, to leverage Ms. Henriques strengths in all aspects of human resources, team development, cultural change through innovative and inclusive leadership, and corporate affairs for the Company. She remains a Director of the Company and will continue to work closely with the CEO of Ynvisible to drive profitable growth.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the terms and conditions of its Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, it has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to an officer of the Company (the “Officer Stock Options“) and 50,000 stock options to a provider of investor relations services (the “IR Stock Options“). Each of the Officer Stock Options and IR Stock Options is exercisable at a price of $0.20 to acquire a common share in the capital of the Company for a five-year term expiring September 15, 2028, subject to certain vesting provisions.

The Officer Stock Options vest 1/4 on September 15, 2023 (the “Grant Date“), 1/4 on the date that is four months from the Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is eight months from the Grant Date and the final 1/4 on the date that is 12 months from the Grant Date. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the IR Stock Options vest 1/4 on the date that is three months from the Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is six months from the Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is nine months from the Grant Date, and the final 1/4 on the date that is 12 months from the Grant Date.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

