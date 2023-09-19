Zscaler Partners with Imprivata and CrowdStrike to Announce New Zero Trust Security Solution for Healthcare Organizations

End-to-End Threat Protection, Visibility, and Traceability Capabilities Provide Role-Based Controls to Protect Against Growing Ransomware Threats Against Medical Institutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that it has teamed up with CrowdStrike and Imprivata to deliver a zero trust cybersecurity solution from device to cloud that’s custom-made for medical institutions. The new Zscaler integration with the Imprivata Digital Identity Platform will provide visibility, threat protection and traceability for end-to-end, multi-user, shared device access control that are required for organizations to meet regulatory requirements, including HIPAA and HITECH.

Through the new Zscaler integration with Imprivata, Zscaler is able to take Imprivata context and leverage the existing integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) score to control access to applications with adaptive, risk-based policies.

As ransomware targeting healthcare organizations increases, more advanced cybersecurity is needed to protect sensitive patient data and maintain uninterrupted operations for the continuous delivery of life-critical medical services. With this new integration, users of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform, Imprivata OneSign®, and the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform will be able to more effectively adopt a zero trust architecture that offers granular access management, threat protection, and traceability capabilities to better protect against ransomware.

Hospitals and healthcare organizations face a unique security and identity challenge. With shared workstations among staff, they must determine how they can distinguish who is doing what on which device and enforce access control policies and threat protections based on both the user who logged in at the time and the device’s posture. They also need to keep track of all user activity with logs indicating their actions for traceability and compliance requirements.

“Cyberattacks on healthcare organizations are at an all-time high, and protecting patient data is critical to maintaining trust,” said Dhawal Sharma, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Zscaler. “Zscaler’s integrations with Imprivata, in addition to CrowdStrike, provide much needed help to healthcare organizations in their journey to a zero trust architecture. We’re aiding workers and technicians with least privileged access to the healthcare information they need to provide care and maintain the privacy and security of patient data.”

Customer and Partner Quotes

“We require a HIPAA-compliant zero trust solution that provides secure access to patient data. Enhanced vendor interoperability will significantly enhance our operational efficiency when it comes to defending against and responding to cyberattacks,” said Keith Duemling, Sr. Director of Cybersecurity Technology Protection at Cleveland Clinic . “We are delighted to see Zscaler integrating with Imprivata and CrowdStrike to address our needs, and bolstering our ability to defend against ransomware and other advanced cyberattacks.”

"Simplifying secure access to healthcare data is key to improving clinician productivity," said Mark McArdle, Chief Product & Design Officer at Imprivata. "This partnership with Zscaler strengthens our zero trust ecosystem, and ultimately advances outcomes for both patients and clinicians."

“Our joint efforts will ensure patient data remains confidential, integrity is upheld, and critical services are always available,” said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer of CrowdStrike. “The Falcon platform’s ability to swiftly identify and thwart sophisticated ransomware attacks on devices and in the cloud, combined with Zscaler’s device posture-driven access control offers comprehensive end-to-end Zero Trust solution for healthcare organizations and significantly reduces the risk of breach and data exfiltration.”

Zscaler integration with the Imprivata Digital Identity Platform Highlights

Multi-user, shared workstation policy enforcement and threat protection for healthcare environments

End-to-end, Zero Trust Security enabling role-based access control to protect patient data

Traceability of user actions on a multi-user, shared workstation for regulatory compliance including HIPAA and HITECH

Zscaler and CrowdStrike partner to simplify the adoption of zero trust for IT teams by providing an integrated end-to-end security solution. For more information about the HIPAA and HITECH-compliant zero trust solution, visit Zscaler booth #105 at Fal.Con: CrowdStrike’s annual cybersecurity marquee customer event, and attend our breakout session, “Security Consolidation with AI-driven Zero Trust: CrowdStrike and Zscaler,” at Fal.Con 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada . In addition, Zscaler published an analysis of the threats affecting healthcare and the details of how the new solution helps adopt Zero Trust in a new blog post .

Zscaler was selected by CrowdStrike for the 2023 CrowdStrike Ecosystem GTM Partner of the Year award. Zscaler demonstrated excellence in driving joint growth via effective co-selling and creative co-marketing, fueled by co-innovation between the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange and CrowdStrike Falcon® platform.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.