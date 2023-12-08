8 Citibank Credit Card Offers You Should Not Miss?

SINGAPORE, Dec 18, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – In today’s fast-paced world, credit cards have emerged as useful financial tools that are convenient and secure. Keeping our needs in mind, Citibank has designed a comprehensive range of credit cards to suit our diverse needs and preferences.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the eight most popular Citi Credit Cards and their irresistible offers you should not miss.

Here are eight credit cards from Citibank with their exciting benefits and privileges:

1. Citi Rewards Card : With this credit card, you can earn up to 10X reward points on both online and in-store purchases, and 1X reward points for all other eligible retail purchases. Reward points can be redeemed flexibly via Citi ThankYou Rewards.

2. Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard®: This Citi Credit Card offers a flat 1.6% cash back on all eligible retail purchases with no minimum spend requirement and no cash back cap. Additionally, look forward to a 0.4% Bonus Cash Back if you are a Citi Plus customer and the Primary Account Holder of the Citi Interest Booster Account.

3. Citi PremierMiles Card: This Citi Credit Card offers 1.2 Citi Miles for every S$1 local spend and 2 Citi Miles for every S$1 foreign currency spend. On your card anniversary, you will receive a renewal bonus of 10,000 Citi Miles. What’s more, Citi Miles never expire, so they can be used whenever you want. Additionally, enjoy complimentary airport lounge visits and insurance coverage for tickets purchased with this card.

4. Citi Prestige Card: Leverage this card to get 5 ThankYou Points (2 miles) for every S$1 spent overseas and 3.25 ThankYou Points (1.3 miles) for every S$1 spent locally. Plus, enjoy complimentary hotel stays, one-way airport limousine transfers, exclusive golf games at renowned golf courses in Asia, and access to Priority Pass airport lounges.

5. Citi Lazada Credit Card : This Citi Credit Card launched in partnership with Lazada offers exciting rewards exclusively for Lazada shoppers. With this card, you can get up to 10X rewards points on Lazada spend and 5X rewards on lifestyle categories. Additionally, enjoy up to 4 monthly shipping rebates with a minimum spending of S$50 at Lazada.

6. Citi SMRT Card : This Citi Credit Card offers up to 5% savings on groceries, online purchases and transportation, and 0.3% savings on other retail spend in the form of SMRT$, which you may redeem for shopping vouchers or cash rebates.

7. Citi M1 Card: This Citi Credit Card offers up to a 10% rebate on recurring M1 bills and a 0.3% rebate on eligible retail transactions. Your earned Citi M1 rebate will never expire and can be redeemed easily via SMS or Citibank Online.

8. Citi Clear Card : Ideal for tertiary students, this Citi Credit Card has no minimum income requirement and earns you 1X Reward for every S$1 qualifying spend. Additionally, enjoy dining deals at over 1,000 eateries in Singapore and exclusive fashion, lifestyle, and travel offers at your favourite online brands.

Citibank provides a comprehensive range of credit cards to fulfil a range of diverse needs. Whether you enjoy travelling, love to shop and indulge in lifestyle experiences, or seek rewards and cash back, you will find a Citi Credit Card that aligns with your preferences. Find out more about Citibank’s credit cards and apply for one that suits your needs today.

Citi Singapore

Citi Singapore is a full-service bank offering consumers, corporations, governments and institutions in Singapore a broad range of financial products and services. It is one of Singapore’s largest foreign banking employers and a significant hub for Citi globally.

The content reflects the view of the article’s author and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on the Citi Singapore website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.

Contact Information

Sonakshi Murze

Manager

sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com