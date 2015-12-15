Advisor360° Wins 2023 ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Award for Thought Leadership

Advisor360°’s Connected Wealth Report Recognized for Insights on Advisors’ Key Technology Issues

WESTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CWR—Advisor360°, a leading provider of integrated software and technology for enterprise wealth management firms, was selected as a 2023 LUMINARIES Award winner by ThinkAdvisor, an independent news organization that covers the business of financial advisors, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and wealth managers.





The award recognizes Advisor360° for outstanding achievement in firm thought leadership for its inaugural Connected Wealth Report. The Advisor360° 2022 Connected Wealth Report surveyed 300 advisors and executives at enterprise wealth management firms on the role that technology plays in their business. The report’s key finding – that 65 percent of advisors have lost business due to outdated technology – was a wakeup call to the industry when it was revealed last year.

“We’re honored that our market research was recognized in this year’s LUMINARIES awards,” said Cynthia Stephens, Vice President of Marketing for Advisor360°. “Advisor360° wanted to establish a guide to help wealth management firms benchmark their journey of digital transformation to attract and retain advisors. The industry response has exceeded our expectations.”

The Connected Wealth Report was born out of a deep desire to better understand the attitudes of advisors on their use of technology. Advisor360° achieved quantifiable insights around how technology enables advisors across the wealth management industry to conduct business, grow their customer base and serve clients.

More than half (58%) of the 300 respondents surveyed by Advisor360° classified their existing technology as “modern,” but only 3 percent called it “integrated and innovative.” The remainder — 39 percent — believed they needed an upgrade. Respondents with modern technology were 50 percent more likely to report growth in new client assets and 33 percent more likely to get client referrals, compared to those who said their technology was outdated.

“Advisors’ biggest concerns about their existing platforms are around the lack of automation and functionality,” said Darren Tedesco, President of Advisor360°. “It’s why we continue to focus on delivering greater operational efficiencies — whether through connecting our digital onboarding tools with third-party proposal generation tools, seamless reporting across products or AI capabilities.”

The ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards recognize individuals and firms for their creativity and bold steps to push the industry and clients’ best interests forward. This year’s award winners were announced on November 28, 2023, in New York City.

To Learn More

To download any of the reports in Advisor360°’s award-winning Connected Wealth Report series, including the most recent release, AI and the Next-Gen Advisor, visit the company’s Connected Wealth Data Hub.

About the Advisor360° 2022 Connected Wealth Report

For its 2022 Connected Wealth Report, Advisor360° surveyed 300 financial advisors and executives at wealth management firms across the U.S. for their perspective on the role that technology plays in helping facilitate their business. The telephone- and email-based survey was conducted during September 2022 among financial advisors and other executives at firms with more than $5 billion in assets under management and more than 1,000 employees on average. The survey was conducted by Coleman Parkes Research on behalf of Advisor360°. Advisor360° and Coleman Parkes are separate and unaffiliated organizations.

About Advisor360°

Advisor360° builds, integrates, and delivers technology for wealth management firms. The company’s award-winning integrated and open architecture SaaS platform brings a connected digital wealth experience to financial advisors, their clients, and the home office so that firms can drive better outcomes and innovate quickly. Advisor360° clients benefit from timesaving capabilities and streamlined workflows when it comes to portfolio and performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading and model management, digital onboarding, document management, analytics, and compliance. The company’s proprietary Unified Data Fabric® (UDF) is the foundation of its platform, weaving together shared services and pre-built integrations that work with existing technology stacks. The company is headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts, with offices in Bengaluru, India; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and a remote workforce in Canada.

Today, three million households with $1 trillion in assets benefit from the connected Advisor360° experience. To learn more, visit www.advisor360.com.

Contacts

Cynthia Stephens



Advisor360°



(781) 619-8431



cstephens@advisor360.com