AI and Web3 Platform AGII Locks 500M AGII Tokens with Floki

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2023) – AGII, a leading AI platform in the Web3 space, announces the successful locking of 500 million AGII tokens in collaboration with Floki using the advanced FlokiFi Locker protocol. This move emphasizes AGII’s commitment to enhancing security and stability within its ecosystem.

FlokiFi Locker enables users to secure and vest various assets, including fungible tokens (ERC-20/BEP-20 tokens), Liquidity Pool (LP) tokens, NFTs, and multi tokens.

“Locking 500 million AGII tokens with FlokiFi Locker is a milestone for AGII, highlighting our dedication to robust security measures,” said J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs.

This collaboration underscores AGII’s commitment to advancing security measures. The successful locking of 500 million AGII tokens demonstrates the robustness of the FlokiFi Locker protocol.

About AGII:

AGII is a leading AI platform in the Web3 space, offering practical solutions for content generation, coding, and NFT creation.

About KaJ Labs:

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain technology, supporting innovative projects and decentralized products and services globally.

Media Contact:

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+1 707-622-6168

media@kajlabs.com

