AltPep Appoints Soon Hyouk Lee to Newly Created Position of Chief Business Officer

Industry leader strengthens AltPep’s corporate and business development expertise

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AltPep Corporation, a privately held biotechnology company developing early disease-modifying treatments and detection tools for amyloid diseases, today announced that Soon Hyouk Lee has assumed the position of Chief Business Officer of AltPep. In this role, Soon will lead AltPep’s corporate and business development.





“We are excited about Soon joining our team,” said Valerie Daggett, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of AltPep. “His experience as both an investor and operator, together with his background in neuroscience, make him ideally suited to help realize AltPep’s potential to transform the treatment of amyloid diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease.”

Prior to joining AltPep, Soon Hyouk Lee led corporate and business development at Acorda Therapeutics, a neurology company with approved medicines for multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. At Acorda, he led transactions spanning corporate finance, M&A, asset monetization, contract manufacturing, and partnerships. He also brings a healthcare institutional investor perspective, having led global public biopharma investments at Alger Management, a fundamental, growth-focused investment firm, and with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, both in New York. He began his healthcare career with Oxford Bioscience Partners, a venture capital firm investing in early-stage healthcare companies. He holds an undergraduate degree in biology (neuroscience) with honors from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“AltPep is leading critical research in amyloid diseases, adopting a methodical, evidence-based approach that demonstrates a profound understanding of the disease process,” said Soon. “This approach promises to broaden adoption of the next generation of treatment and diagnostic modalities in Alzheimer’s and other amyloid-driven diseases. It is a privilege to join this dedicated team and embark on this transformative journey.”

About AltPep Corporation

AltPep is developing groundbreaking disease-modifying treatments and detection tools for amyloid diseases by targeting early molecular triggers: toxic soluble oligomers. Our customized, synthetic peptides are designed to bind selectively to toxic oligomers in order to both detect and neutralize them throughout disease progression. AltPep’s emphasis is on early, pre-symptomatic detection and treatment. Our lead programs focus on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, with other amyloid diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes, on the horizon. AltPep’s goal is to change the course of these debilitating diseases that affect over a billion people around the globe.

Decades of scientific research by the Daggett Research Group at the UW provided the foundation for AltPep’s innovative approach.

