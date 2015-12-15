Arkose Labs Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against DataDome Solutions, Inc. and its Parent Company

Company asserts DataDome Solutions, Inc. and its parent company infringed various patents in the company’s intellectual property portfolio





SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bot—Arkose Labs, the global leader in bot management and online account security, today announced it filed a lawsuit earlier this morning against DataDome Solutions, Inc. and its parent company (collectively referred to as DataDome) in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

The lawsuit seeks damages and an injunction to stop DataDome from its infringement, and the lawsuit claims DataDome has been conducting unfair business practices and competition. The full complaint can be read through court-held public records, using the filing number: 1:23-cv-01467-UNA.

Arkose Labs uses patented technology to help companies, globally, detect and block automated attacks, like computer-generated bots.

“For well over a year, Arkose Labs has sought accommodations with DataDome, but those efforts failed, leaving us with no alternative but to file this lawsuit,” said Arkose Labs General Counsel Robert Murray. “Our immediate and long-term growth strategy relies heavily on patented innovations, which are developed at a significant effort and cost. This type of Intellectual Property is the cornerstone of our company, and we will vigorously defend our patents where they’re being infringed. It’s our duty to shield our customers, partners, and shareholders who have an interest in the success in our company. We take that responsibility seriously and won’t ignore when others violate our Intellectual Property rights. Our customers rely heavily on our technology to protect their millions of consumers from bot attacks that are predicate offenses to fraud, money laundering, and disruption.”

The company holds an extensive patent portfolio and has received numerous industry awards for its innovation. Most recently TIME named the Arkose Bot Manager platform as one of the top 200 innovations of 2023, and Fast Company selected Arkose MatchKey as a finalist in its Innovation by Design Awards. Deloitte ranked Arkose Labs as the 142 fastest growing company on its 2023 Technology Fast500 list, due to an extraordinary 1,005 percent revenue growth rate.

The lawsuit also claims unfair competition and seeks to require DataDome to remove false assertions about Arkose Labs from its website, sales presentations and talk tracks, and all marketing materials.

About Arkose Labs

The mission of Arkose Labs is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from spam and abuse. Recognized by G2 as the 2023 Leader in Bot Detection and Mitigation, with a high score in customer satisfaction and the largest market presence six quarters running, Arkose Labs offers the world’s first $1M warranties for credential stuffing, SMS toll fraud, and card testing. With 20% of our customers being Fortune 500 companies, our AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic threat response to undermine the strategy of attack, all while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices in Argentina, Australia, Costa Rica, India, and the U.K., Arkose Labs protects enterprises from cybercrime and abuse. For daily insights pertinent to the shifting threat landscape, follow the company on LinkedIn.

