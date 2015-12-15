Ault Alliance Subsidiary, RiskOn International, to Announce Its New Generative AI Platform and Technology Partner on January 3, 2024

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AGREE #AGREE—Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”), today announced that its majority beneficially owned subsidiary, RiskOn International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROI) (“RiskOn”), a technology holding company, expects to announce, on January 3, 2024, via a press release and various media outlets, its new generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) platform (the “AI Platform”) as well as unveil a relationship with its principal technology partner. This partnership represents a strategic collaboration with the technology partner, which has invested more than five years of research and development into the AI Platform.





RiskOn’s to-be-announced technology partner has been engaged in the realm of AI development since 2018. RiskOn expects to announce a full stack application built around large language model (“LLM”) and jointly developed business applications expected to provide value for business owners of all sizes.

“With the upcoming launch of our AI Platform, we aim to bring to market the cutting-edge results of our partner’s dedicated LLM research and development efforts. Our goal is to integrate advanced AI capabilities into the daily lives and operations of individuals and businesses alike, transforming the way they operate and thrive in today’s digital world,” stated Randy May, Chief Executive Officer of RiskOn.

