BearingPoint Appoints Davide Olivieri as US Partner

This latest appointment to the global consultancy’s US practice expands the Data, Analytics and AI Practice

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BearingPoint, an independent management and technology consulting firm with US headquarters in Chicago, has grown its leadership team with the appointment of Davide Olivieri as Partner. In this role, Olivieri will grow the practice for the US division of the global consultancy, focusing on Data, Analytics and AI (DA&AI).









Olivieri joins BearingPoint with over 25 years of experience leading strategic digital transformation projects for clients across Europe, Asia and North America, including Pepsico, Kraft and Unilever. Olivieri was the driving force behind the creation of Accenture’s Global Analytics practice and was instrumental in shaping the concept of Studio and IoT Garages.

This latest appointment follows a period of rapid growth for BearingPoint. In the US alone, the organization has seen a 60% increase in top line growth over the last three years and its consulting team has tripled in size. Consistently expanding its portfolio, the consultancy strives to provide industry-leading services to a diverse range of new clients, addressing evolving challenges and surpassing expectations.

The DA&AI practice will support clients to deploy the right tools and approaches to harness the power of their external and internal data and scale innovative technologies such as generative AI. Olivieri will bring his industry expertise to digital transformation projects, working closely with clients in innovation and ideation workshops to achieve this. He will be based in Chicago, working out of the consultancy’s US headquarters.

“Our proven consulting and software solutions have driven notable results for the business. Integrating a specialized practice, focused on data, analytics and AI will enable us to evolve further and deliver greater value for clients looking to harness cutting-edge technologies in their operations. This strategic growth positions us as a leader in the industry, primed for continued success in the ever-evolving business landscape,” said Matthias Loebich, BearingPoint Regional Leader US, China, Global Leader of the Consulting Network and Arcwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Davide Olivieri to our growing US team. Davide will lead the Data, Analytics and AI practice which, when combined with the capabilities of our firm-wide technology team, will turbocharge our offering for clients. Davide’s extensive experience across these technologies will be a significant asset to the BearingPoint US and our clients. We look forward to utilizing his expertise to provide industry leading digital data, analytics and AI transformation projects,” said Chetan Rangaswamy, US Practice Leader at BearingPoint.

Commenting on his appointment, Olivieri said: “I am a firm believer in the power of data, analytics and AI for revolutionizing operations and bringing greater efficiencies to all organizations. With the widespread availability of generative AI and large language models, the opportunities to scale innovation have increased exponentially. Joining BearingPoint as a Partner is an exciting opportunity to build upon the organization’s established expertise and bring the benefits of these technologies to more businesses across the US and beyond.”

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

