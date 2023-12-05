Behavox Selected by BNY Mellon to Provide Next Generation AI Solution for Its Compliance Program

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Behavox, the leading provider of AI-driven compliance solutions, today announced that BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK), a leading financial services institution and the world’s largest custodian has selected Behavox to enhance its compliance program.





This selection follows an extensive evaluation process, during which Behavox demonstrated its capabilities to support BNY Mellon as it continues to drive efficiency in its risk and compliance program.

Behavox uses artificial intelligence to help streamline the way organizations detect and mitigate risks.

“BNY Mellon continues to find opportunities to tap into powerful and innovative technologies offered by firms like Behavox,” Tom Wileman, Managing Director – Head of Global Compliance Assurance, at BNY Mellon noted. “Our experience is off to a good start with Behavox’s responsiveness, flexibility, and commitment to high standards of quality giving us confidence in them as a long-term partner.”

BNY Mellon joins a growing list of prestigious institutions in the financial sector that have selected Behavox Quantum to elevate their compliance communications monitoring programs.

Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox said, “Behavox is honored to work with an organization like BNY Mellon, which values technological innovation and compliance with regulatory commitments. We are confident in delivering and expanding our solution at BNY Mellon.”

BNY Mellon will be implementing Behavox Quantum, which recently completed its one-year anniversary. To learn more about Behavox Quantum, the company, and network with industry peers, join Behavox at one of their 100+ events in 2024.

About BNY Mellon

Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America’s oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had $45.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available at www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

About Behavox

Behavox is the leading provider of AI-driven compliance and security solutions, empowering organizations to proactively detect and mitigate human risks within the organization. Behavox leverages large language models and generative AI to transform how compliance and security teams manage risks and safeguard organizational integrity. Through innovative products such as Behavox Voice and Behavox Insider Threat, Behavox continues to shape the future of compliance and security risk management.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com

