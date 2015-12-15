CareView Communications Expands Partnership with Regional Texas Health System

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the expansion of its products across a regional health system in North Texas. The agreement expands the utilization of CareView’s mobile cameras to increase patient monitoring capacity.





CareView’s predictive patient monitoring system leverages state-of-the-art technology, including AI and machine learning, to proactively predict inpatient falls and empower healthcare providers with real-time insights. By using intelligent predictive monitoring, medical staff can proactively address patients at risk, prevent potential accidents, and subsequently reduce costs associated with patient falls while elevating the standard of patient care.

A distinctive feature of CareView’s platform is creating a serene care environment ideal for hospitals by having no audible alarms within patient areas. Patient privacy remains paramount, further fortified by the platform’s privacy option, which enhances security and offers peace of mind to patients and their families.

“We are excited about expanding the utilization of our products in systems where we already have a presence,” explained Cathy Story, Chief Clinical Officer of CareView Communications. “The partnerships we build to positively impact patient experience is at the core of what we offer, and expanding this partnership is indicative of the great work that has been done together.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next-generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patients, staff, and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

