Children welfare groups receive donation from PCI Powerhouse Fund

Industry leader presents checks to Taylor’s Closet Foundation, OneHope, and 4KIDS of South Florida

PCI’s President & CEO reaffirms commitment to giving back to the community

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatesocialresponsibility–In keeping with its commitment to give back to the community, industry leader Postal Center International (PCI) contributed from its PCI Powerhouse Fund to three deserving South Florida-based organizations dedicated to children and youth welfare on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.









The occasion—held at the print, mail, fulfillment, signs, packaging, promotional, and marketing solutions partner’s corporate headquarters in Weston, FL—saw representatives of Taylor’s Closet Foundation, Inc., OneHope, Inc., and 4KIDS of South Florida each receiving a symbolic check. PCI’s co-founders Arturo and Susan Echarte, as well as executives, were present at the handover event.

Ismael Diaz, President and CEO, said the move was in keeping with PCI’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Giving back to the community has always been at the core of PCI’s values, and the donation—through the PCI Powerhouse Fund—exemplifies this commitment. Each of these organizations plays a pivotal role in nurturing and supporting the well-being of children and youth, aligning seamlessly with PCI’s mission to make a positive impact on the communities it serves,” said Diaz. “The significance of contributing to these institutions lies in their shared dedication to fostering the growth, education, and overall welfare of young individuals.”

PCI’s co-founder Arturo Echarte echoed Diaz’s sentiments, adding: “By actively participating in the community, PCI acknowledges the interconnectedness between its success and the well-being of the communities it serves. The donation to these organizations is not just a financial contribution but a pledge to be a positive force in the lives of children and youth, symbolizing the kind of corporate responsibility that makes a lasting impact on the community and beyond.”

The recipients were elated at PCI’s gesture and had high praises for the company’s Powerhouse Fund.

Rob Hoskins is President of the 36-year-old OneHope, Inc., which has ensured that more than two billion children and youth worldwide have received God’s Word through its ministry.

“PCI’s Powerhouse Fund initiative is an inspiring model of how businesses can leverage their influence for the greater good. This kind of forward-thinking philanthropy not only changes lives but also sets a precedent for corporate responsibility that we hope will ignite a chain reaction of generosity. At OneHope, we are thrilled to witness and be a part of this transformative effort,” said Hoskins.

For Taylor’s Closet Foundation, it was no different.

“Taylor’s Closet is honored to receive support from the PCI Powerhouse Fund. We couldn’t be more humbled by PCI’s approach to giving, their company ethos, and their incredibly passionate team. We are so thankful to be a recipient of the Powerhouse Fund, highlighted amongst other incredible organizations doing impactful work in our community. This generous gift from PCI means we can continue supporting and empowering teenage girls so they will understand their worth and live out their destinies,” said Lindsay Giambattista Cox, Co-Founder & Program Director.

According to Giambattista Cox, Taylor’s Closet provides love and hope to teenage girls so they will know their worth and live out their destiny. The organization creates a safe space for girls to feel empowered through our programs, Bloom at Home, Bloom in a Box, and the Bloom Scholarship.

Bloom at Home is an online platform that consists of uplifting messages sent to 200 girls from local South Florida high schools. Bloom in a Box is a way to stay connected with the girls we reach by mailing care packages directly to them. The Bloom Scholarship provides annual funding and support to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People Of Color) girls in our community.

“When I heard Arturo and Susan speak of their desire to give back, I was truly touched by their heart to help those less fortunate in the community. The heart and culture of the employees at 4KIDS match so well with the heart and culture of the employees at PCI; it felt like we were one organization. I look forward to a long relationship with PCI and 4KIDS, as together, we strive to change and save lives,” said Tom Lukasik, Vice President of Engagement at 4KIDS of South Florida.

Cassandra G. Celestin, Partner Engagement Officer at 4KIDS of South Florida, said her organization was blessed by PCI’s benevolence.

“We’re blessed by the benevolent support and leadership of PCI, and looking forward to this amazing partnership,” said Celestin.

From prevention to restoration, 4KIDS intervenes at multiple levels to bring hope, homes, and healing to kids and families in crisis across 12 Florida counties and beyond. 4KIDS’ compassionate, faith-based services include family preservation efforts, foster care, residential programs for young adults, and trauma-informed therapy and training.

Since 1997, 4KIDS has been committed to key collaboration with churches, businesses, and government organizations alike to bring transformational love to our community’s most precious resource—the next generation.

Established in December 2022, The PCI Powerhouse Fund is focused on youth wellness and education. In May 2023, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in New England was assisted in its fight against the deadly disease with a donation from the fund.

ABOUT POSTAL CENTER INTERNATIONAL (PCI)

With its roots deeply entrenched in family, Postal Center International (PCI) was started in 1984 by father-and-son entrepreneurs Luis and Arturo Echarte. Four years later, our co-founder, Susan Echarte, joined the operations, which is a leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions partner. Led by President & CEO Ismael Diaz since 2006, PCI is renowned as one of the nation’s largest state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations. The company’s family of brands employs more than 470 associates, with annual sales in excess of $400 million, at its locations in Florida, Texas, and New England, with a footprint totaling more than 500K square feet. PCI delivers exceptional print, mail, signs, fulfillment, promotional, packaging, and marketing solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, finance, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government nationwide. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications, including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7.

In September 2023, PCI was selected by the United States Postal Service (USPS) to represent the country’s mail community at the National Postal Customer Council’s Week main event in Boston. Ismael Diaz, after completing his duties as the event’s guest speaker, was recognized with a commemorative US Postal Freedom Stamp, which serves as a poignant symbol celebrating the enduring values and liberties that unite and empower our nation’s citizens.

Also, in 2023, PCI was named South Florida Business Journal’s (SFBJ) Business of the Year Award Winner in the $250 million to $500 million revenue category. That recognition came on the heels of other preeminent SFBJ listings, including #18 on the 2023 Fastest Growing Companies List. We were also recognized with a Sustainability & Green Visionary Award from the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SFLHCC) for our dedication to sustainable business practices in our daily operations.

Contacts

Paula Mescolin | 800.430.7241 | paulam@surfpci.com