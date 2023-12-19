Coloured Ties Capital Inc. Announces Results from Its Annual General and Special Meeting /New Company Articles and Extends Vesting for RSU Grants

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 21, 2023) – Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) (“CTI” or the “Company”), announces that at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting held on October 16, 2023, shareholders approved the Company’s the Company’s new form of Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) Articles. The Company adopted new Articles to replace its existing Articles. The primary deletions and/or additions to the New Articles refine a number of “housekeeping” primary provisions to principally reflect the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and modernize British Columbia corporate legislation which provide greater flexibility to the Board in carrying out the business of the Company.

The Company’s New Articles are available for viewing under the Company’s SEDAR+ corporate profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company also announces that it has extended the vesting date on the restricted share units (the “RSUs“) granted on October 19, 2022 to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s fixed restricted share unit plan dated for reference July 1, 2019, as amended on April 24, 2020 and as further amended on August 18, 2022 (the “Plan“).

The extension of the vesting date for a further year to October 19, 2024 was approved by a directors resolution dated October 19, 2023. The RSUs are subject to the terms of the Plan and applicable securities law hold periods.

