Corpay One Launches New Business Mastercard®

A business card for fuel, travel, and purchasing combined with an advanced spend management solution

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corpay One, a FLEETCOR brand, today announced the launch of its latest offering—Corpay One Business Mastercard®. The product provides companies with the convenience of one card to manage all their fuel, travel, and business purchasing needs. The card also delivers market-leading fuel rebates1, helps with fraud prevention, and provides businesses with comprehensive controls and spend management tools.

“Corpay One is the next evolution of our fuel and business card offerings,” said Alan King, Group President, Vehicle Payments, FLEETCOR. “Our customers told us they needed a smart card with digitally-enabled controls, universal Mastercard® acceptance, market-leading fuel rebates, and other features that effectively streamline and enhance spend management for their businesses. I’m excited we’ve been able to deliver this to our customers as we help them to become more efficient with financial and administrative tasks. We are constantly evolving to meet the industry’s ever-changing needs.”

The new card includes an innovative digital solution for spend management that focuses on four key areas of business needs: universal Mastercard® acceptance with enhanced controls, accounts payable, expense management, and accounting automation.

The Corpay One Business Mastercard also has special built-in fuel card features and supports both vehicle and driver cards. It tracks where drivers purchase fuel and provides real-time alerts, fraud prevention, and detailed reporting on fuel spend.

For accounts payable, vendor payments have never been easier. Every transaction is made securely and seamlessly through Corpay One’s high-tech platform. Flexible vendor payment options include ACH, check, virtual card, and international wire or foreign exchange. Corpay One Mastercard can even fund payments to vendors who do not process cards.

The new card also provides access to an intuitive expense management platform that makes managing expenses effortless — thanks to mobile receipt capture and categorization capability. This feature reduces the potential for lost receipts and eliminates data entry redundancies when tracking and monitoring expenses. Expenses are all managed within the integrated solution and mobile app with seamless sync to accounting systems such as QuickBooks and Xero.

Finally, the accounting automation allows users to work smarter, not harder by simplifying administrative work with Corpay One’s digital tools. From automating bill coding and approvals to expense reports to vendor payments – all workflows can be set up to help businesses save time and money.

To learn more about Corpay One Business Mastercard and its advanced set of features and benefits, visit www.corpayone.com for more information.

1 Based on a comparison of leading fuel card products as of 2/13/2023. Fuelman discount sites can be found at https://www.fuelman.com/sitelocator/. To receive rebate, invoice must be paid in full and on time. Rebate offer is valid for first 12 months after account setup.



About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

