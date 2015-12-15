D.A. Davidson Serves as Financial Advisor to Star Protection Agency on its Sale to Allied Universal

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Star Protection Agency (“Star”) on its sale to Allied Universal (“Allied”). Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Star is a security services provider with locations in six states.









Founded in 1991, Star grew to be the largest, privately held provider of unarmed security services in the Pacific Northwest across a diverse range of end-markets. Star is well-regarded for its exceptional service and professionalism across its markets with many client relationships spanning multiple decades.

“Star has experienced exceptional growth over the past decade, and we are excited to partner with Allied for the Company’s next phase. The partnership will allow Star to further invest in and deliver on the high-touch service and client focus which Star has built its reputation,” said Scott Scribner.

Amar Singh, Director in D.A. Davidson’s Diversified Industrials Investment Banking Group said, “We appreciated the opportunity to work with Scott and the entire Star team. Star’s growth is a testament to its best-in-class service and longstanding client relationships. We believe Allied Universal will be an excellent partner, and we are excited to see what their combined future brings.”

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 29 states.

Subsidiaries include D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

Contacts

Deal Team Contacts

Amar Singh, Director | Atlanta | asingh@dadco.com

Dan Prendergast, Associate | Denver | dprendergast@dadco.com

Katherine Burney, Analyst | Denver | kburney@dadco.com

Media Contact



Emily Roy, Senior Vice President | eroy@prosek.com