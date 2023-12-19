Delivering Value Above and Beyond through Proactive Service in Customer Contact Functions

SINGAPORE, Dec 18, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Customer Contact Week Asia 2024 is already in its 15th year running. Against a backdrop of global economic uncertainties, dealing with dynamic customer demand and rapid change in the marketplace pose significant challenges for Customer Contact Functions and Engagement Hubs. The region’s Customer Service, Operations and Contact Centre leaders also deal with the added nuance of cultural differences in a centralised hub, making the delivery of seamless service difficult.

The need to deliver added value through this customer engagement hubs has never been greater, as leaders manage a balancing act of investing in growth while dealing with evolving customer demands; and the customer operations team must have sufficient flexibility to scale according to demand and deliver proactive service.

CCW Asia 2024 is committed to congregate leading contact centre, customer support, customer service, customer operations, and customer care professionals to deliver value above and beyond through proactive service.

Ms Jamie Tan, General Manager of IQPC Asia, shared that “We have been putting together the CCW Asia series for 15 years now, and year on year we hear how customers’ expectations have evolved. Being at the forefront of the Customer Contact scene, we have witnessed the growth of Customer Contact Centres and Engagement Hubs – and we know this is no easy feat. We salute all Customer Contact leaders in the industry for their tenacity and ability to dynamically adapt to these changing requirements and needs. 2024 will no doubt be an interesting year for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming our leaders back with us in July 2024.”

CCW Asia 2024, the #1 Regional Customer Contact Event spanning four action-packed days, is proud to present an ensemble of 50+ distinguished speakers and an impressive 100+ Customer Care, Customer Service, Customer Operations regional leaders and decision makers at the event. On top of the 2-day jammed-packed conference lineup with keynote speakers, the event also features a pre and post conference workshop on trending topics such as ‘Measuring and Optimising Contact Centre Performance’ and ‘Intelligent Chatbots and Beyond” respectively.

For businesses seeking to showcase their technological solutions and services, CCW 2024 is now open for sponsorship opportunities, offering thought leadership slots and booths. Sponsors will have exclusive opportunities to demonstrate thought leadership and engage with decision-makers in the Customer Care, Service, Operations space. Act quick, as slots are limited. View sponsorship guide here: https://rb.gy/c2f277

For Customer Care, Service, Operations professionals looking to attend and gain insights and learn best practices from case studies and panel discussions, early bird tickets are available for a limited time, so act fast to take advantage of discounted rates. Additionally, we are pleased to offer team discounts of up to 45% for group bookings, making it easier for your entire team to attend and benefit from this transformative experience together.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity and purchase your tickets now: https://www.customercontactweekdigital.com/events-customercontactweekasia/srspricing

About IQPC

At its core IQPC is a global business to business event company that has embraced the digital age. We are the go-to source for online and offline events, information, education, networking, and promotion for executives across industries.About SSONSSON has been running conferences in Asia for 20+ years and has seen the market move from single function transactional centres to complex global business services. Through our network, we are seeing a market poised and ready to transform. As the leading shared services & outsourcing platform, we can help you meet your specific business goals and objectives through a variety of fully customizable products and packages.

