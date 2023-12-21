Deutsche Bank appointed as depositary bank for the sponsored American Depositary Receipt program of DSM-Firmenich AG

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of DSM-Firmenich AG.


As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, DSM-Firmenich AG (OTC: DSFIY) reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With its comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, DSM-Firmenich AG works to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. DSM-Firmenich AG is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares, American, and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow, and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by DSM-Firmenich AG (December 2023).

Depositary Receipt Information

Depositary Receipt Contacts

Country

Incorporated under the laws of Switzerland

New Business Development 

  

Custodian Bank

Credit Suisse, AG

Jonathan Montanaro 

  

Effective Date

December 21, 2023

Tel: +44 20 754-78538

  

 

 

    

Level I ADR

 

    

CUSIP

23346J 103

    

ISIN

US23346J1034

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

Symbol

DSFIY

adr@db.com

London

Exchange

OTC

  

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

Current Ratio

10 ADSs: 1 ordinary share

gtb.db.com

New York

Eligibility

DTC

  

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the “Act”). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© December 2023 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

Contacts

For further information:

Deutsche Bank AG

Press & Media Relations

Dylan Riddle

Tel. +12122504982

Cell. +1(904)3866481

Email dylan.riddle@db.com

