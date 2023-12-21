NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of DSM-Firmenich AG.





As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, DSM-Firmenich AG (OTC: DSFIY) reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With its comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, DSM-Firmenich AG works to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. DSM-Firmenich AG is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares, American, and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow, and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

Depositary Receipt Information Depositary Receipt Contacts Country Incorporated under the laws of Switzerland New Business Development Custodian Bank Credit Suisse, AG Jonathan Montanaro Effective Date December 21, 2023 Tel: +44 20 754-78538 Level I ADR CUSIP 23346J 103 ISIN US23346J1034 www.adr.db.com Markets Distribution Symbol DSFIY adr@db.com London Exchange OTC Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500 Current Ratio 10 ADSs: 1 ordinary share gtb.db.com New York Eligibility DTC Tel: +1 212 250 9100

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

