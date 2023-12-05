EOS Linx Increased Deployments by 150% in 2023, Plans to More than Double Network in 2024

Continued growth powered by expanded product line, diversified service offerings, and widening footprint across the nation

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–EOS Linx, an owner and operator of a growing, national electric vehicle (EV) charging network, increased its number of deployed EV charging stations by 150% across existing and new markets in 2023. The company is poised for an even more ambitious expansion effort in 2024, doubling the breadth of its charging network as it ventures into new regions and industries.





Powering EOS’s continued growth was the introduction of three new product options in 2023 — the Solstice, which offers a smaller media display and more permit-friendly footprint; the Axis, a Level 2 unit that’s perfect for small retail lots; and the Nova, a sleek and compact unit that easily fits a busy city landscape or parking garages. These innovative offerings complement EOS’ flagship unit, the Aurora, which includes a digital out-of-home marketing platform, solar energy, energy storage, a backup battery, and a robust power management system.

In tandem with its expanded product portfolio, EOS now provides diverse service offerings, including the EOS Purchase Program and EOS Charging as a Service (CaaS) Program. These flexible options allow hosts across various sectors to reap the benefits of EV charging. Coupled with the EOS Owned and Operated service, which generates revenue through media spots sold on the charging stations’ screens, the company has a variety of ways to serve hosts and drivers.

“We built EOS from the ground up to provide reliable, accessible EV charging where drivers need it most,” said Blake Snider, CEO of EOS Linx. “Developing this infrastructure isn’t just providing hardware — we consult with hosts to understand their sites, jurisdictional permitting considerations, and location workflows so we can deliver easy-to-use, dependable charging experiences bespoke to each location. In 2024, we aim to continue this trajectory and make charging available in more places than ever.”

Over the last year EOS expanded its footprint nationwide, with new charging locations in Colorado, Michigan, Arizona, and New Jersey. It continues to build on its strong presence across the underserved Southeast, including expansions in Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.

“Industry analysts expect EV sales this year will eclipse 1 million cars for the first time in the U.S., and EOS is developing the infrastructure to support that steady growth,” said Jeff Hutchins, President of EOS Linx. “We’re targeting additional expansion across the Southeast in 2024, as well as other underpenetrated regions and industries that see the vast benefits of EVs.”

While the company extended its reach in the hospitality sector, signing deals with multiple nationwide hotel chains, it also is expanding into new verticals, including healthcare, schools, and casinos. EOS also added its first residential deployments in Tennessee and Kentucky and continues to develop partnerships with local utilities and invest in building and deploying new products to vastly expand its residential footprint over the coming years as demand for the offering grows.

Click here to learn more about how EOS Linx leverages a renewable infrastructure to power today’s EV drivers.

About EOS Linx

EOS Linx is building an EV charging network that supports the transition to sustainable transportation and creates a cleaner, healthier, planet for future generations. At each EV charging station, EOS Charge incorporates layers of technology to enhance the driver experience and provide immediate value to every location based on the needs of that location and their customers. We believe that EV charging needs to be safe, efficient, and an integrated amenity that blends into your daily routine.

