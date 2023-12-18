Global leaders and Nobel laureate attend AFF 2024

HONG KONG, Dec 19, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Asian Financial Forum 2024 (AFF), co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will shed light on the importance of fostering sustainable multilateral cooperation while capitalising on Hong Kong’s strengths as an international financial centre under the current global economic landscape.

Themed Multilateral Cooperation for a Shared Tomorrow, the 17th AFF is scheduled to take place on 24 and 25 January 2024 (Wednesday and Thursday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The first large-scale international financial and business event of 2024 in the region, the forum brings together over a hundred financial heavyweights, global policymakers and business leaders to discuss such topics as the global economic outlook, opportunities in Mainland China, investment prospects, green finance, financial technology and multilateral cooperation opportunities.

Luanne Lim, Chairperson of the AFF Steering Committee and Chief Executive, Hong Kong, of HSBC, said: “The theme of the upcoming AFF is Multilateral Cooperation for a Shared Tomorrow. The importance of fostering multilateral cooperation cannot be overstated, as it paves the way for sustainable and inclusive growth in our interconnected world. AFF aims to bring together influential speakers and thought leaders from across the globe to facilitate exchanges between nations and regions. Together, we will explore the challenges and opportunities faced by the financial industry in supporting economic development.”

Economist analyses global cooperation and sustainable economic development

AFF’s keynote luncheons have always been a highlight and this year Prof Jeffrey D Sachs, President of United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Solutions Network, will share his insights. A polymath who focuses on sustainable development, Prof Sachs is a reservoir of knowledge on international debt and financial crises, national economic reforms, extreme poverty, global climate change, pandemic prevention and control and many other socioeconomic matters.

From 2001 to 2018, he served as a special adviser to three UN secretaries-general. Prof Sachs was awarded the 2022 Tang Prize in Sustainable Development and the 2015 Blue Planet Prize. During the first keynote luncheon on 24 January, he will explore the post-pandemic global economic environment, analyse the latest recovery trends and emphasise the crucial role of global cooperation in sustainable development.

Nobel laureate addresses recession risks

The second keynote luncheon on 25 January will hear from Prof Douglas W Diamond, Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences in 2022 and Merton H Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Recipient of the Onassis Prize in Finance in 2018, Prof Diamond is a leading authority on bank runs and liquidity crises, earning him the title “father of modern banking theory”. He also served as the president of the American Finance Association and has taught as a visiting professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Given the uncertain economic outlook and increasing geopolitical risks in several regions, Prof Diamond will discuss likely interest rate moves by the United States Federal Reserve as well as risks of future economic recessions and measures to address structural financial crises.

Introducing Stewarding China’s New Chapter and CIO Insights

In response to ever-changing dynamics in the global economy and investment appetite, this year’s AFF will introduce discussion sessions in accordance with market opportunities and industry trends. These sessions aimed at analysing the business opportunities presented to enterprises in emerging markets such as ASEAN and the Middle East. Stewarding China’s New Chapter and CIO Insights will be newly introduced in this year’s AFF. As China is one of the largest engines of global growth, the newly introduced session, Stewarding China’s New Chapter will analyse links with other regions and discuss the role and advantages of Hong Kong. Another new addition is CIO Insights, which will bring together renowned international institutions’ investment leaders to share unique perspectives in the investment field. The sessions will also discuss asset allocation when the investment outlook is uncertain and examine current investment trends in the macroeconomic landscape. The popular Global Economic Outlook, Dialogues for Tomorrow and Fireside Chat, will also be back, covering topics including asset and wealth management, insurance and risk management, RMB Internationalisation, multilateral capital market cooperation, food technology and supply chain security, financial technology, influential investment and financial cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and various financial, economic, social trends, and global issues.

AFF Deal-making connects funds and investment projects

Over the years, the AFF Deal-Flow co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association has arranged more than 9,000 meetings for over 6,300 enterprises, including project owners and investors. The highly successful event has allowed participants to connect with funds and investment projects from around the world in such key industries as fintech, environment, energy and environmental technology, medical technology, deep technology and consumer goods. The coming AFF Deal-making will be held in physical form during the Forum, then online until 30 January (Tuesday), providing investors and project owners with more time to connect and explore collaboration opportunities.

The featured exhibition zones – Fintech Showcase, Fintech HK Startup Salon, the InnoVenture Salon and Global Investment Zone – will display next-generation financial concepts, start-up development and global investment opportunities, respectively. The exhibition segment is expected to bring together over a hundred local and global exhibitors, international financial institutions, technology companies, start-ups, investment promotion agencies and sponsors, including Knowledge Partner PwC, HSBC, Bank of China, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, China International Capital Corporation (CICC), Huatai International, Cyberport and more.

Stellar lineup of themed discussions focus on Middle East and ASEAN

At AFF, engaging discussion sessions and workshops over the two days will include plenary sessions, policy dialogues, keynote luncheon and breakfast panels and thematic workshops. Esteemed financial officials, international financial and multilateral organisations, financial institutions and corporate decision-makers from a diverse range of countries will grace the Forum to identify valuable opportunities while addressing pressing global issues. The forum will feature a stellar lineup of themed discussions and policy dialogues, attracting finance ministers from the Middle East, ASEAN and around the world as well as senior executives from multilateral organisations and international financial institutions.

Launch 2024 with AFF

As the premier financial and business event in the region in 2024, AFF aims to help industry professionals seize opportunities and create more room for cooperation while promoting Hong Kong.

Early bird registration is now open for participants.

AFF has also collaborated with a number of organisations to provide special travel, dining and shopping discounts and privileges for overseas participants, encouraging them to make the most of their stay and experience the vitality of Hong Kong. Further details on event content, complete speaker lineup and media registration arrangements will be announced at a press conference in mid-January.

Asian Financial Forum 2024, organised by the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC, will be held on 24 and 25 January 2024 (Wednesday and Thursday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the theme Multilateral Cooperation for a Shared Tomorrow. The picture shows scenes from the Forum in 2023. During the keynote luncheon on the first day of the Forum (24 January), Prof Jeffrey D Sachs, President of United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, will explore the post-pandemic global economic environment, analyse the latest recovery trends, and emphasise the crucial role of global cooperation in sustainable development. The keynote luncheon on the second day of the Forum (25 January) will feature a keynote speech by Prof Douglas W Diamond, Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences in 2022 and Merton H Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, discussing prospects for interest-rate moves by the United States Federal Reserve and economic recession risks, and delve into measures to address structural financial crises. After the forum, AFF Deal-making participants can continue with online matchmaking and meetings that will last three days until 30 January (Tuesday). This will allow investors and project owners more time to connect and negotiate investment deals and collaborations. The picture shows scenes from the Forum in 2023. Luanne Lim (left), Chairwoman of the AFF Steering Committee and Chief Executive, Hong Kong, of HSBC and Patrick Lau (right), Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC

